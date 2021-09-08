Update: Suspect jailed, arraignment scheduled following peaceful resolution of Vernon standoff

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Suspect jailed, arraignment scheduled following peaceful resolution of Vernon standoff

VERNON, Vt. (Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021) — Suspect Kristopher Knutson, 49, of Vernon was ordered jailed without bail following his arrest late Tuesday following a multi-day standoff at his residence in Vernon.

Knutson, who declined medical attention after members of the Vermont State Police arrested him outside his home, is incarcerated at the Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield. He is scheduled to be arraigned at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Brattleboro on the following charges:

Violation of an abuse prevention order.

Criminal threatening.

Disturbing the peace by electronic communication.

The Vermont State Police would like to thank the agencies that assisted in the resolution of this incident, including the Massachusetts State Police and the Guilford Volunteer Fire Department.

VSP is unable to comment further at this time. The affidavit of probable cause will be filed with the court and made public following arraignment. Members of the media should call the Court Clerk’s Office prior to arraignment to confirm details of the hearing.

***Update No. 1, 12:05 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021***

Following extensive work by numerous members of the Vermont State Police, including the Crisis Negotiation Unit, the wanted subject left his residence and was taken into custody by law enforcement late Tuesday night, Sept. 7, 2021.

Troopers used minimal force in apprehending the suspect, who sustained minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.

The suspect is identified as Kristopher Knutson, 49, who lived in the residence on Dunklee Drive where the standoff occurred. Police had been seeking to apprehend Knutson on suspicion of violating a temporary restraining order issued following a domestic dispute last week. He was known to be in possession of multiple firearms and was noncompliant with state police over the course of several days. Negotiators began speaking with Knutson on Monday and through their extensive, prolonged efforts were successful in ensuring a peaceful ending to the situation.

Investigators remain on scene at the home where the incident unfolded, carrying out further investigation and executing search warrants. The investigation remains active and ongoing.

The state police will release further details of the incident as the investigation progresses.

***Initial news release, 9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021***

Members of the Vermont State Police are on scene in the town of Vernon where an operation is underway to apprehend a wanted man.

The situation is contained to a home off Pond Road. Members of the public are likely to see an increased police presence in the area, including possible road closures and helicopter flights.

No one has been injured in the incident. Police are taking steps to ensure the safety of people who live in the area.

Due to the dynamic and unfolding nature of the incident, no further information is available at this time. The state police will provide updates as the situation continues.

- 30 -