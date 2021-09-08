APO Group Partners with the Canada-Africa Chamber of Business to Coordinate the Biggest Trade Event in the Chamber's History

The Canada-Africa Chamber of Business (www.CanadaAfrica.ca) and APO Group, the leading Pan-African communications consultancy and press release distribution service, today further announced details of the largest ever conference to promote business, trade and investment between Canada and Africa in the organization’s 27-year history.

The Accelerating Africa 2021 conference (https://bit.ly/3gsTfVA) will take place from 26 to 28 October 2021, with a programme of online and in-person events that bring together ministers, CEOs, entrepreneurs, thought leaders and policy makers from Canada and all over Africa.

With a primary focus on Canada’s role in Africa’s economic restart after COVID-19, the conference will address challenges and advance opportunities for greater trade and investment between Canada and the African continent.

APO Group is the Chamber’s Public Relations Strategic partner, and it joins Ivanhoe Mines Ltd, the lead sponsor of the Accelerating Africa 2021 conference, which is open to all for complimentary virtual attendance - thanks to the organization’s generous supporters (register here https://bit.ly/3jPdaAa)

The Chamber joined forces with APO Group earlier this year, and the two organizations have worked together on major engagements in Canada and Africa, following the visit of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to the African Union, the African Continental Free Trade Agreement leadership, and several African heads of state and cabinet ministers.

“Our existing work with APO Group has seen millions of dollars in media exposure across the African continent,” said Sebastian Spio-Garbrah, Chair of the Board of The Canada-Africa Chamber of Business. “We believe APO Group will be key to making a success of the biggest conference in our 27-year history, and our partnership will continue to play an important strategic role in Canada-Africa trade and investment.”

APO Group has a peerless reputation within African media and Public Relations. Through its game-changing partnerships with globally-renowned organizations like Bloomberg and Getty Images, APO Group is able to deliver uniquely African stories to new international audiences, demonstrating to the world that Africa is open for business.

“We see it as our responsibility to ensure Africa gets the international recognition it deserves,” said APO Group Founder and Chairman, Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard ( www.Pompigne-Mognard.com). “The Canada-Africa Chamber of Business is uniquely placed to drive trade and investment opportunities by bringing together all the major stakeholders across both markets. Ultimately, we share the same goal, which is to challenge negative perceptions about Africa and remove barriers to investment. Events like Accelerating Africa 2021 provide the perfect forum for facilitating new conversations and relationships that promote economic success all over Africa.”

Mr. Pompigne-Mognard is a member of the Senior Advisory Council of The Canada-Africa Chamber of Business.

