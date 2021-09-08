A New Murder Mystery Thriller from the Mind of David Estes
A gripping tale of crime and justiceCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, September 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The drama and thrill of mystery have delighted readers throughout the years. People all over the world have been captivated by the reaches of the criminal psyche. What drives a man to do what he does? What pushes one to take another’s life? Many stories have been created to try and answer these questions. Each just as fascinating and gripping as the next in "The Rescue of Officer Moreland Lee," David Estes explores the many possibilities that could lead someone to not only take a life but to bring three unlikely misfits together with a common goal.
David Estes has been around a lot of folk with interesting mindsets and perspectives. He formerly worked as a police officer in Seattle. Prior to that, he was enlisted in the army as an infantry squad leader and did a tour of Vietnam. Having been able to witness and experience for himself the depths of the human psyche, he turned to writing after his retirement. His life has taken him to many places and encountering people from all walks of life. Estes continues to transform his insights into captivating narratives from his home in Lewiston, Idaho where he currently lives with his wife, Evangeline Schwartz.
"The Rescue of Officer Moreland Lee" brings together a trio of rather unfortunate folks into an adventure of life and death. Each of them seemed unconnected to each other but is brought together by what first seemed to be a simple murder case. As the clues come together and the events start to make more sense, the three find themselves in the pursuit of justice. But as anyone with a curious nature could attest to, the price of the truth is often high. Trying to understand the motives for murder and revenge brings them together for what may be a final showdown.
Can these people escape this situation with their life? Will they be able to find who they are looking for? Witness the gripping tale of crime and justice of "The Rescue of Officer Moreland Lee" when you buy a copy today!
Visit the author's website at www.davidestesauthor.com to know more about him and his book.
