Client Virtualization Market Size to See Record Break Revenue $10,113 Million by 2025, At CAGR Of 11.8%
The rapid rise in concerns related to data security among small & medium enterprises as well as large enterprises has positively impacted the growth market.PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR , UNITED STATES, September 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increased need to boost the efficiency of employees, rise in adoption of BYOD across various industry verticals, enhancement in data security, and numerous benefits offered by these solutions are expected to drive the growth of the global client virtualization market.
The global client virtualization market garnered $4.22 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $10.11 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 11.80% from 2018 to 2025.
Among the types, the desktop virtualization segment contributed more than half of the total market share in 2017 and would maintain its lion's share throughout the forecast period. Desktop virtualization provide significant benefits in improving productivity and reducing costs. However, the application virtualization segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 14.50% from 2018 to 2025. This is attributed to the increased adoption of application virtualization due to its numerous benefits such as ease of maintenance, greater portability, and simpler deployment across several versions of Windows OS. The other type explored in the research is presentation virtualization.
Among the organization size, the SMBs segment accounted for nearly 60% of the total market share in 2017 and would continue its dominance through 2025, registering the fastest CAGR of 13.50% from 2018 to 2025. This is because SMBs are moving towards client virtualization to provide computing to their workforce and keeping costs down at the same time, particularly in a tough economy where having a full-time IT staff is a luxury. The large enterprises segment would grow at a steady rate during the forecast period.
North America contributed nearly half of the total market share in 2017 and is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The main reason behind this growth is the growing demand for faster and more reliable computing solutions in North America which is resulting in the growth of desktop virtualization solutions in the region. Moreover, enhanced security and a simplified management process of client virtualization are other factors driving the market growth in the region. However, Asia-Pacific would grow at the fastest CAGR of 15.80% from 2018 to 2025, owing to rise in BYOD solutions and need of better desktop management among the organizations in developing countries in the region. The other regions analyzed in the study are Europe and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).
The healthcare segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 16.70% during the forecast period. This is due to the surge in demand for client virtualization solutions in the healthcare sector to meet the unique challenges associated with the increasing need to shift from paper-based operations to electronic records and augmented demand for safeguarding patient information. However, the IT & telecom segment generated the highest market share of 23% in 2017 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. The desktop virtualization solution is widely used by IT & telecom organizations to create an agile IT infrastructure which complement their business imperatives. Moreover, increased need for reducing IT infrastructure costs among these organizations drive the market growth. The study also analyzes construction & manufacturing, BFSI, public sector, retail, education, and other industry verticals.
Profiling Key Players: Cisco Systems, Inc., Citrix Systems, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Parallels Inc., Red Hat, Inc., Toshiba Corporation, and VMware, Inc.
Lastly, this report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.
