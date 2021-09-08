Coffee Pods Market Is Projected To Boost Because Of The Growth In The Working Population Consuming Convenience Products

Coffee Pods Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growth in the working population is projected to boost the demand for convenience products, resulting in significant demand for coffee pods. According to the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs’ report published on World Population Prospects 2019, the working-age population (25-64 years) in Sub-Saharan Africa and the Asia Pacific is growing faster than other age groups. In Sub-Saharan Africa the percentage of the working-age population is projected to rise in the coming decades, rising from 35% in 2019 to 43% by the end of 2050. The growth in the working population will result in higher demand for coffee pods and other convenience products during the forecast period.

The global coffee pods market is expected grow from $11.19 billion in 2020 to $13.22 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $19.14 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 10%.

The companies functioning in the coffee pods market are focused on new product development in order to meet the environmental requirements and to better serve the customers. The launch of compostable pods is a leading trend in the coffee pods market. For instance, in April 2019, Club Coffee announced the launch of a compostable single-serve coffee pod, which was developed to be compatible with Nespresso Original Line brewers. The environmentally friendly coffee pods are the part of Club Coffee’s commitment to introduce substitute products for single-plastics.

The major players covered in the global coffee pods market are Nespresso S.A., The Kraft Heinz Company, Jacobs Douwe Egberts AU, Dunkin Brands Inc., Luigi Lavazza Spa, Keurig Green Mountain Inc., Kraft Foods Group, Starbucks Corporation, Coffee Roaster Peeze, Colonna Ltd., Gloria Jeans's Coffee International Pty Ltd.

In January 2018, Dr. Pepper Snapple Group, an American soft drink company, merged with Keurig Green Mountain, the K-cup coffee maker. The new beverage giant together introduced brands such as Dr. Pepper, Schweppes, Orangina, and Sunkist with Green Mountain Coffee Roasters. The merger is expected to help both the companies by expanding the product portfolio and global presence. Keurig Green Mountain is a USA-based coffee company and is engaged in producing K-cup single-serve coffee pods.

The global coffee pods market is segmented by product into soft coffee, hard coffee, by roast type into dark, medium, light, and by caffeine content into regular, decaffeinated.

Coffee Pods Global Market Report 2021 - By Product (Soft Coffee, Hard Coffee), By Roast Type (Dark, Medium, Light), By Caffeine Content (Regular, Decaffeinated), COVID-19 Growth And Change is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides coffee pods market overview, forecast coffee pods market size and growth for the whole market, coffee pods market segments, and geographies, coffee pods market trends, coffee pods market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

