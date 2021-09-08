Global Ethyl Alcohol Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Ethyl Alcohol Market 2021-2030

Ethyl Alcohol Market Report 2021 : COVID-19 Impact And Recovery Ethyl Alcohol Market Report 2021

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, September 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report Ethyl Alcohol Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the ethyl alcohol market is expected to grow from $4.57 trillion in 2020 to $4.89 trillion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $5.85 trillion in 2025 at a CAGR of 5%. Rising demand for ethanol in food processing industry is expected to boost the demand for ethyl alcohol during the forecast period, driving the market.

The ethyl alcohol market consists of sales of ethyl alcohol and related services. Ethyl alcohol is used as a solvent in the synthesis of other organic chemicals, as an ingredient in alcoholic beverages like beer, wine or brandy, and as a gasoline additive in the automotive industry. Ethyl alcohol also known as ethanol or grain alcohol is a volatile, flammable, colorless liquid industrially used as a chemical intermediate to make pharmaceutical ingredients or as a solvent.

Trends In The Global Ethyl Alcohol Market

Companies are increasingly producing ethanol from corn and sugar in the ethyl alcohol market. Ethanol is produced from corn by dry milling process. In this process, corn kernel is prepared into flour or mash, which is then mixed with water. It is purified through distillation and dehydration to create ethanol. The rising demand for liquid fuels in the transportation industry, global rising demand for oil, and negative consequences of global warming have contributed to the increased use of corn-based sugar to produce ethanol, thereby reducing global warming gases. It can be used in many of today's passenger cars and trucks as a substitute for burning gasoline. The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) predicts that during the 2020-21 crop season, 5.2 billion hectares of corn will go to ethanol generation, up 250 million hectares compared to the approximate amount of corn which moved to ethanol processing during the 2019-20 crop season.

Global Ethyl Alcohol Market Segments:

The global ethyl alcohol market is further segmented based on type, application, end use industry and geography.

By Type: Synthetic, Fermented

By Application: Industrial Solvent, Fuel/Fuel Additive, Bactericide /Disinfectant, Beverages, Personal Care, Other Applications

By End Use Industry: Automotive, Food and Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Personal Care, Others

By Geography: The global ethyl alcohol market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Ethyl Alcohol Market Organizations Covered: Advanced Bioenergy LLC, Andersons Ethanol Group, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Aventine Renewable Energy, Braskem, British Petroleum, Cargill Corporation, Green Plains Inc., Kirin Holding Company, LyondellBasell Industries NV, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Pacific Ethanol Inc., SABIC, Sasol Limited, POET, Solvay Group, Valero, INEOS Group Holdings SA, Merck Millipore (U.S.).

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

