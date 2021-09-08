Global 4G Infrastructure Equipment Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Market 2021-2030

4G Infrastructure Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘4G Infrastructure Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change’ published by The Business Research Company, the 4G infrastructure equipment market is expected grow from $44.64 billion in 2020 to $47.79 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $64.75 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%. Significant growth of network traffic is one of the major drivers for the growth of the 4G infrastructure equipment market.

The 4G infrastructure equipment market consists of sales of 4G infrastructure equipment which produces technologies and services that are used to facilitate people's communication by increasing network capacity and faster data transmission rates. The sales consist of revenues generated by establishments that are primarily engaged in the manufacturing of 4G infrastructure equipment such as macrocell, small cell and distributed antenna system (DAS) and others.

Trends In The Global 4G Infrastructure Equipment Market

A digital distributed antenna system (DAS) is a network of antennas connected to a common source. DAS uses advanced digital signal processing to improve voice and data connectivity for end users. It can be used indoors or outdoors and can be used to provide wireless coverage in hotels, subways, airports, hospitals, businesses, roadway tunnels etc. The wireless, and advanced signal processing features have enabled the use of DAS as a reliable public safety radio communication service operation system. However, improving public safety coverage indoors is a long-standing challenge. Therefore, specialized in-building infrastructure is required to allow the two-way or trunked radio systems. Thus, Digital DAS is expected to enhance the growth of 4G infrastructure equipment market.

Global 4G Infrastructure Equipment Market Segments:

The global 4G infrastructure equipment market is further segmented based on type, product, application and geography.

By Type: Small Cell, Macro Cell, Distributed Antenna System (DAS), Others

By Product: Time Division (TD) LTE, Frequency-Division Duplexing LTE, LTE A

By Application: Logistics, E-Commerce, Virtual Presence, Crisis Management, Tele Medicine And Geo Processing, Others

By Geography: The global 4G infrastructure equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

4G Infrastructure Equipment Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides 4G infrastructure equipment market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global 4G infrastructure equipment market, 4G infrastructure equipment market share, 4G infrastructure equipment market players, 4G infrastructure equipment market segments and geographies, 4G infrastructure equipment market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The 4G infrastructure equipment market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Read 4G Infrastructure Equipment Global Market Report 2021 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

4G Infrastructure Equipment Market Organizations Covered: Airspan Networks Inc., Cisco, Fujitsu Limited, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Motorola Solutions, Inc., Nokia Corporation, ZTE Corporation., Nortel Networks Corporation, Alvarion Technologies, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Datang Mobile Communications Equipment, Nokia Siemens Networks, Samsung Electronics, Altiostar Networks, Inc., Altran Technologies, SA, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Ciena Corporation, Lumentum, Acacia Comms, Ciena, Ericsson, Finisar, Juniper Networks, Infinera.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

