Global Respiratory Disposables Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Market 2021-2030

Respiratory Disposables Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Implications And Growth

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Respiratory Disposables Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Implications And Growth’ published by The Business Research Company, the respiratory disposables market is expected to decline from $4.52 billion in 2020 to $3.74 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -17.3%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The market is expected to reach $5.17 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8.4%. The high prevalence rate of respiratory diseases globally is driving the respiratory disposables market.

The respiratory disposables market consists of sales of respiratory disposables and related services. Respiratory disposables include disposable resuscitators, disposable masks, disposable tubes, and other consumables and accessories.

Trends In The Global Respiratory Disposables Market

Rapid advances in technology are driving innovation in respiratory disposable manufacturing. Areas of particular development are likely to be AIR gel technology, wearable technologies, and 3D printing technology. These technologies are being used in the manufacturing of respiratory disposables, resulting in higher productivity, lower costs, and higher margins. Companies in this market are increasingly focusing on AIR gel technology, in which gel is incorporated into the bag on the edges of the mask which helps to the protection of the skin and creates a bridge to minimize the irritation of the skin and for effective sealing. For example, Vyair medical prepared Veraseal 2 disposable mask, used for acute care with AIR gel technology and advantage of vented and non-vented versions.

Global Respiratory Disposables Market Segments:

The global respiratory disposables market is further segmented based on type, end user, disease indications, application and geography.

By Type: Masks, Tubes, Inhalers, Others

By End User: Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Care Centers, Others

By Disease Indications: Asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disorder, Tuberculosis, Lung Cancer, Other Chronic Respiratory Diseases

By Application: Adult, Pediatric & Neonatal

By Geography: The global respiratory disposables market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Respiratory Disposables Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides respiratory disposables market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global respiratory disposables market, respiratory disposables market share, respiratory disposables market players, respiratory disposables market segments and geographies, respiratory disposables market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The respiratory disposables market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Read Respiratory Disposables Global Market Report 2021 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Respiratory Disposables Market Organizations Covered: Fisher & Paykel, Becton Dickinson Company, Ambu A/S, Smiths Medical, Armstrong Medical.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

