Global Ophthalmic Medical Lasers Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Market 2021-2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Ophthalmic Medical Lasers Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change’ published by The Business Research Company, the ophthalmic medical lasers market is expected to grow from $1.09 billion in 2020 to $1.14 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $1.41 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 5%. The rising incidence of ocular disorders is driving the demand for ophthalmic medical lasers market.

The ophthalmic medical lasers market consists of sales of ophthalmic medical lasers and related services by companies that manufacture them. Ophthalmic medical lasers are used for the pain-free treatment of diseases related to the eyes.

Companies are investing in manufacturing devices that incorporate next-generation technology to treat ocular diseases. Following the trend, in October 2019, Norlase had entered the ophthalmic market with a new single spot laser called LEAF, which is an ultra-compact green laser photocoagulator.

The global ophthalmic medical lasers market is further segmented based on product, end user, application and geography.

By Product: Diode Lasers, Femtosecond Lasers, Excimer Lasers Aromatherapy, ND:Yag Lasers, Others

By End User: Hospitals, Specialty Clinics and Ambulatory Surgery Centers

By Application: Refractive Error Correction, Cataract Removal, Diabetic Retinopathy, Glaucoma, Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Others

By Geography: The global ophthalmic medical lasers market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Ophthalmic Medical Lasers Market Organizations Covered: Alcon Laboratories Inc, Abbott Medical Optics Inc., Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, Topcon Corporation, Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG, IRIDEX Corporation, NIDEK Co. Ltd, Lumenis Ltd, Johnson & Johnson Surgical Vision Inc., Lumibird, Quantel Inc., Coherent, Inc., Ocular Instruments.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

