MPD’s Labor Day Weekend Firearm Recoveries: Friday, September 3, 2021 to Monday, September 6, 2021

Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Friday, September 3, 2021, through Monday, September 6, 2021, MPD detectives and officers recovered 30 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Friday, September 3, 2021

A Ruger 5.7x28 handgun was recovered in the 6300 block of 9th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Daron Jamell Barnes, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Leaving after Colliding, Assault on a Police Officer, Fleeing from a Law Enforcement Officer in a Motor Vehicle, Receiving Stolen Property, No Permit, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 21-125-329

A Glock 42 .380 caliber handgun and a Springfield Armory XD-45 .45 caliber handgun were recovered in the 4300 block of Livingston Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Taquan Canarte, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 21-125-380

A Taurus G3C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2300 block of L Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Cierra Jazmyn-Janae Rich, of McLean, VA, for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm. CCN: 21-125-526

A FNH FNS-9 BB gun was recovered in the 600 block of 4th Street, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 13-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., and 13-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Armed Carjacking and Possession of a BB gun. CCN: 21-125-574

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1700 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 37-year-old Anthony Wright, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Parole Violation, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-125-635

A UK Arms BB gun was recovered in the 4100 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 15-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession of a BB gun and Possession of a Controlled Substance. CCN: 21-125-762

Saturday, September 4, 2021

A Taurus G3C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1700 block of M Street, Northwest. CCN: 21-125-936

A Smith & Wesson M&P40 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1800 block of Central Place, Northeast. CCN: 21-126-059

A Glock 23 9mm caliber handgun and a 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun were recovered in the 600 block of Longfellow Street, Northwest. CCN: 21-126-325

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1600 block of 18th Street, Southeast. CCN: 21-126-360

A SCCY Industries CPX-2 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 5000 block of 9th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Anthony Edward McDuffie, of Northwest, D.C., for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 21-126-401

Sunday, September 5, 2021

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3300 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 21-126-460

A Smith & Wesson SD9VE 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2600 block of Rittenhouse Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 34-year-old Daryl Anthony Denny, of Northwest, D.C., for Driving under the Influence, Unlawful Transportation of a Firearm, and Carrying a Pistol while Impaired. CCN: 21-126-560

A Ruger .38 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2700 block of New York Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 21-126-579

A Heckler & Koch .6mm caliber BB gun and a Daisy Powerline 415 .177 caliber BB gun were recovered in the 300 block of M Street, Southwest. The following people were arrested: 18-year-old LaDarrius Brandon Whitaker, of Southeast, D.C., and 16-year-old male juvenile, of Southwest, D.C., for Possession of a Prohibited Weapon and Absconder. CCN: 21-126-652

A DPMS Panther Arms SBR 4.5mm caliber BB rifle was recovered in the 600 block of Morton Street, Northwest. CCN: 21-126-674

A SCCY Industries CPX-1 9mm caliber handgun and a Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 1800 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 18-year-old Damarco Maurice Taylor, of Southeast, D.C., and 18-year-old Tatiana Pride, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Carrying a Pistol without a License. CCN: 21-126-733

A Taurus G3C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2700 block of Terrace Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Deon Leroy Cannon, of Southwest, D.C., for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Destruction of Property, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-126-778

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 600 block of Park Road, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Trevon Demetrius Brown, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, National Firearms Act, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-126-800

An American Tactical Omni Hybrid multi-caliber assault rifle, a 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun, and a Pioneer Arms Hellpup 7.62 caliber assault rifle were recovered in the 600 block of Morton Street, Northwest. CCN: 21-126-814

Monday, September 6, 2021

A Smith & Wesson XP .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 5600 block of Ayers Place, Southeast. CCN: 21-127-079

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in 4500 block of 40th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Jaden Kyion Travis, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 21-127-277

A Smith & Wesson M&P40 .40 caliber handgun and a Smith & Wesson SD40VE .40 caliber handgun were recovered in the 2300 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 29-year-old Enoch Laurence Brown, of Northeast, D.C., 24-year-old Kaseem Bobbie Brown, of Northeast, D.C., 24-year-old Corey Tucker Hardy, of Southwest, D.C., and 28-year-old Ray Reynard, of Upper Marlboro, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Criminally Negligent Storage of a Firearm, and Receiving Stolen Property. CCN: 21-127-298

It is one of MPD’s main goals to safely remove illegal firearms from DC streets to reduce crime and the fear of crime in the community. The responsibility to recover firearms falls on the shoulders of all MPD officers. We also thank members of the community for their help in creating safe neighborhoods.

The Metropolitan Police Department also recovers firearms with the assistance of anonymous tips made through MPD’s anonymous tip line. Anyone who has information regarding gun recoveries should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information October be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $2,500 to anyone who provides information that leads to the recovery of an illegal firearm hidden in the District of Columbia.