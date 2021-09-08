Suspects and Vehicle Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun): 4800 Block of Fort Totten Drive, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects and a vehicle in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Monday, September 6, 2021, in the 4800 block of Fort Totten Drive, Northeast.

At approximately 6:26 pm, Fourth District officers responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon their arrival, officers located an adult male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries

The suspects and the suspects’ vehicle were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below. The vehicle is described as a dark in color Range Rover.

Anyone who can identify these suspects or vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.