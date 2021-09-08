Submit Release
Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon: 1200 Block of G Street, Southeast

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon offense that occurred on Monday, September 6, 2021, in the 1200 Block of G Street, Southeast.

 

At approximately 4:39 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location and engaged in a verbal altercation with him. The suspect brandished a bottle and struck the victim. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

 

On Monday September 6, 2021, 59 year-old Adrienne Beasley, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Bottle).

 

