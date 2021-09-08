Metro Wireless' SD-WAN Service Now Available for Businesses of All Sizes

An industry leader in providing ultra-high-speed internet services has expanded.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Metro Wireless announced today that its SD-WAN service is now available for businesses of all sizes.

“We are very excited about this,” said Dominic Serra, CEO and Founder of Metro Wireless, a Metro Detroit-based Internet Service Provider and telecommunications company.

Serra explained that there are several reasons why Metro Wireless High Availability SD-WAN could be right for users. Those reasons include a robust high availability network for businesses; High speeds with 99.99 percent uptime guarantee on services; Voice calls continue no matter which path is active; User interface for cloud deployments and multiple services, and more.

Metro Wireless was founded in 2013 and serves Detroit area businesses throughout the Tri-county area of Metro Detroit and offers LTE Internet nationwide. The company offers options on both primary and backup business Internet services for commercial customers.

“We offer the latest hardware on the fastest, most reliable network,” Serra stressed before adding, “Metro Wireless’s SD-WAN deployment is over three years in the making. Our experience with our solution and platform is hard to beat and we are ready to serve you now. Backup Internet at multiple locations has never been easier.”

Serra went on to point out that cloud computing, latency-sensitive (real-time and interactive) applications such as VoIP, video conferencing and virtual desktop infrastructures (VDI) thrive with MetroWAN services.

“For business who wish to minimize downtime, MetroWAN is a fantastic approach,” said Serra. “Voice services are prioritized automatically, and we provide nearly seamless fail-over or bonded active-active architectures to keep your calls going. ISP and local loop issues are greatly reduced in virtually all instances.”

In addition, users can keep track of larger deployments with the company’s award-winning cloud platform.

“Set up outage alerts and notify your contacts when an issue occurs at any location,” Serra said. “This allows unparalleled your network to expand in a scalable and secure way.”

But that’s not all. Serra pointed out that businesses need reliable and secure communications for their most mission critical functions. Having MetroBURST installed can provide a more robust experience for your users. Metro Wireless’s Network is designed to do only one thing: serve businesses the most reliable and scalable experience for Ethernet and Internet data services.

For more information, please visit https://www.metrowireless.com/about-us/ and https://www.metrowireless.com/blog/.

About Metro Wireless International Inc.

Metro Wireless, a Metro Detroit based business Internet Service Provider (ISP), offers temporary, permanent, and backup services including fixed wireless, fiber, LTE, P2P, SD-WAN, colocation, managed WIFI, and hosted PBX nationwide.

Metro Wireless International Inc. was founded by people who are truly passionate about delivering next generation telecommunications services over the airwaves. Metro Wireless is aiming to change the way people look at telecommunications services and wireless communications by offering truly unique, disruptive and bold technology offerings. Our business is keeping your business running and up to date with the latest features and services. We proudly stand behind our services and customers 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and 365 days per year. Come rain or shine, sunny day or tornado, we will provide technical support and onsite assistance.

Contact Details:

23840 Dequindre Rd

Warren, MI 48091

United States