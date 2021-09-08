Submit Release
News Search

There were 665 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 197,131 in the last 365 days.

Governor Newsom Proclaims State of Emergency in Lake County Due to Cache Fire

Published:

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today proclaimed a state of emergency for Lake County to support the response to the Cache Fire, which caused major damage to homes and other structures. This proclamation will help quicken removal of the resulting hazardous debris and ash, in addition to streamlining other public services for fire victims.

Governor Newsom previously proclaimed a state of emergency in counties impacted by the Caldor FireMcFarland and Monument firesAntelope and River firesDixie, Fly and Tamarack fires and the Lava Fire and Beckwourth Complex Fire. The Governor has also signed executive orders to support impacted communities and bolster wildfire response and recovery efforts.

CAL FIRE and Cal OES personnel are responding in concert with other federal, state and local agencies to address emergency management and mutual aid needs for the fires.

The text of today’s proclamation can be found here.

 ###

You just read:

Governor Newsom Proclaims State of Emergency in Lake County Due to Cache Fire

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.