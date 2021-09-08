Suspects Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun): 3300 Block of Benning Road, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, in the 3300 block of Benning Road, Northeast.

At approximately 12:35 am, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a firearm and demanded the victim’s property. The victim complied and the suspects fled the scene.

The suspects were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the video and photos below:

https://youtu.be/QLaU1_BissU

Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.