Consleague reaches Salesforce Crest Tier (formerly Gold) Consulting Partnership Status
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Consleague, a dedicated Salesforce consulting partner since 2009, today announced its rise to CREST status.
What makes this achievement even more remarkable is how it was reached during the highly turbulent climate of recent months. Battling through remote working and multiple lockdowns, the success achieved during such unprecedented conditions demonstrates the steadfast dedication and adaptability Consleague possesses in reaching their goals.
Commenting on the announcement Mohan Elango, Consleague’s Co-Founder and CEO said:
"I am incredibly proud of the entire Consleague team. Their unwavering hard work and dedication has helped us achieve this Salesforce status.
While the pandemic demanded remote working, our flexibility and ability to find effective solutions meant we were well positioned to continue what we do best - dedicate ourselves to providing Salesforce consultancy excellence to our clients the same way as before. Bring on the next challenge!”
Salesforce evaluates partnership tiers based on consulting partners’ score value that measures a partner’s contributions against Salesforce’s set targets across various dimensions, including ACV (revenue influence and revenue growth), specialisation of resources and certifications on Salesforce, and CSAT achieved through project deliveries, among others.
Having earned 100% of the points available in the Salesforce Lead pillar for both equality and sustainable development, achieving Badges Navigator I, Navigator II and reaching Expert level in Sales Cloud under the Customer Success pillar , the next challenge is reaching Summit level, which the company - with such evident rapid growth, even under the difficulties of conducting business during the restrictions of a global pandemic - is confident about reaching with impressive speed.
Consleague, is also a Pledge 1% partner, and is committed to the UN Sustainable Development Program, with employees volunteering time for good causes. For example, Deepa Krishnan, Director, Global Operations has a passion for social and development work and volunteers across various non-profits, campaigning for social change and transforming the lives of the underprivileged. Consleague are proud to have many team members participating in such great causes.
With social change policies and some major client wins across SMB, Mid and Enterprise level segments, coupled with ambitious internal training programmes to increase employee accreditations has now culminated the journey that led them to the CREST status, with the entire team contributing to the increase in partnership level.
All has provided a strong foundation for the team to build upon the company’s fundamental pillars of achievement, customer success, innovation and growth, adding to its already impressive scorecard.
Consleague is one of the fastest growing Salesforce Consultancies in the UK, with recent new hires including Global Sales Director, Jody Healy, Chief Marketing Officer Philip Warner and Dan Gwalter installed as Chief Operating Officer.
Consleague has bigger plans for itself and is determined to help businesses gain a competitive edge in these rapidly changing times.
About Consleague
Consleague has been a committed Salesforce consulting partner since 2009, building its knowledge base working with a vast range of clients for Salesforce integration, ISV Partnerships and associated technologies. With Headquarters in London and offices across India, they have a wide range of expertise at their disposal.
To learn more about Consleague, and their journey, visit Consleague.com.
Phil Warner
About Consleague
Consleague has been a committed Salesforce consulting partner since 2009, building its knowledge base working with a vast range of clients for Salesforce integration, ISV Partnerships and associated technologies. With Headquarters in London and offices across India, they have a wide range of expertise at their disposal.
To learn more about Consleague, and their journey, visit Consleague.com.
Phil Warner
Consleague Consulting Ltd.
+442033711046 ext.
phil.warner@consleague.com