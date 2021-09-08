Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles to Host Virtual 2021 Low Plate Lottery Drawing  

Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles to Host Virtual 2021 Low Plate Lottery Drawin

Drawing will be held on Wednesday, September 8, at 9:30 a.m.

Drawing to be livestreamed on Mass.Gov

BOSTON – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is announcing that the Registry of Motor Vehicles will hold the 2021 Low Plate Lottery drawing on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, during a virtual event which will begin at 9:30 a.m. The drawing will be livestreamed on Mass.Gov at 2021 Massachusetts RMV Low Plate Lottery on Livestream (livestream.com/mbta/2021-low-plate-lottery).

This year, a record number of applications were submitted online - 17,017 applications were submitted for 197 available low number plates. Some of this year’s low plate characters are 210, 2762, 1H, 24L, F1, J25 and X25. The complete list of available plates is online at Mass.Gov/RMV.

Applicants were informed there is no fee to apply. However, should the applicant be selected as a winner, there is a fee that will be required, as the fee is required of all new license plates, as well as a standard registration fee.

Customers are encouraged to visit the RMV’s website or follow @MassRMV on Twitter for details on the virtual low plate drawing. In addition, applicants will be sent a notification via email. The lottery results will be posted on the RMV’s website.

Lottery Rules and Eligibility Requirements

The deadline for submitting an application was on August 27, 2021.

Only one entry per applicant was accepted, regardless of the number of active registrations the applicant has.

An applicant had to be a Massachusetts resident with a currently active, registered, and insured passenger vehicle.

Companies/corporations could not apply.

MassDOT (Registry of Motor Vehicles, Highway, Mass Transit, and Aeronautics) employees, including contract employees, and their immediate family members were not eligible. (“Immediate family member” refers to one’s parents, spouse, children, and brothers and sisters.)

Requests for specific plate numbers will not be honored. Eligible applicants will be considered for all plates listed. Plates will be awarded in the order in which they are listed on Mass.Gov/RMV

An applicant’s registration and license cannot be in a non-renewal, suspended, or revoked status at the time of entry, the time of the drawing, or the time of the plate swap. As such, an applicant must not have any outstanding excise taxes, parking tickets, child support, warrants, or unpaid E-ZPass/ Fast Lane violations.

September 15, 2021 . Lottery results will be available on the RMV website: By law, lottery winners must be announced by. Lottery results will be available on the RMV website: Mass.Gov/RMV

All winners will be notified by the RMV in writing with instructions on how to transfer their current registration to their new lottery plate. Winners will have until December 31, 2021, to swap their plates. Unclaimed plates will be forfeited after December 31 st and the 25 selected alternate winners will then be notified as to what lottery plate they won. Plates will be registered to the winning applicant only.

All plates remain the property of the RMV even after registration.

All information received, including names of all applicants and the list of winners, is subject to release in accordance with the Massachusetts Public Records law.

Low Number Plate Lottery rules and eligibility can also be found at https://www.mass.gov/2021-low-plate-lottery.

