Reverse Mortgages in Fort Myers: Florida’s Best Reverse Mortgage Company Announces Fort Myers Location
Florida’s Best Reverse Mortgage Company is expanding its retail presence in Florida with a new office location in Fort Myers.FORT MYERS, FLORIDA, USA, September 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reverse mortgages in Fort Myers, reverse mortgages in Naples, and reverse mortgages in Cape Coral are becoming increasingly popular and Florida’s Best Reverse Mortgage Company plans to capitalize on the trend by establishing a local presence. Located in the heart of beautiful downtown Fort Myers, Florida’s Best Reverse Mortgage Company Fort Myers serves Fort Myers, Naples, Cape Coral, and all Southwest Florida.
“We have found that people really want to be able to work with someone local and trusted. Growing out our retail presence in Florida is very important to us.” said Brian Correa, President of Florida’s Best Reverse Mortgage Company. “Folks have been expressed frustration trying to find and meet with a reverse mortgage professional in Florida to discuss their situation face to face, with someone from their community, as most reverse mortgage companies are based in other states and lack a physical presence in the Sunshine State. We hope this new office in Fort Myers helps give people more options to talk to a local professional about reverse mortgages.”
With interest in reverse mortgages in Fort Myers at an all-time high, Florida’s Best aims to serve the local community by providing unsurpassed service with passion and providing as much information as possible to anyone interested in learning more about a reverse mortgage in Ft Myers, a reverse mortgage in Naples, a reverse mortgage in Cape Coral, or a reverse mortgage anywhere in Southwest Florida.
“You can’t replace looking someone right in the eye when you are doing business, especially business as important as the equity in your home. Our goal is complete statewide coverage for anyone in Florida who wants to learn more about a reverse mortgage locally. Don’t be fooled by celebrity endorsements; we know reverse mortgages and the Florida market better than anyone, it’s all we do!”
A reverse mortgage (sometimes referred to as a Home Equity Conversion Mortgage, or HECM), is a mortgage available to seniors as young as 62 (Some programs as young as 60) that does not require a mortgage payment. Equity in the form of tax-free cash can be used for almost any purpose, although debt consolidation and elimination of current mortgage payments are among the most popular uses.
About Florida’s Best Reverse Mortgage Company:
Florida’s Best Reverse Mortgage Company is a boutique mortgage brokerage firm that specializes in reverse mortgages and caters to the Florida market exclusively. Dedicated to providing reverse mortgage products to senior homeowners 60 and up, Florida’s Best Reverse Mortgage is community driven and locally focused. The Fort Myers office is located at 2256 First Street Ste 155 Fort Myers, FL 33901 Phone: 239-224-3574; meetings by appointment only. Go to www.FloridasBestReverse.com to learn more and to find a location near you.
Jack Summers
Florida's Best Reverse Mortgage Company
+1 844-352-2378
info@FloridasBestReverseMortgageCompany.com