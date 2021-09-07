09/07/21-GOVERNOR IGE JOINS HAWAI’I DELEGATION TO THE INTERNATIONAL UNION FOR CONSERVATION OF NATURE (IUCN) WORLD CONSERVATION CONGRESS

Governor Ige joined the Hawai’i delegation to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) World Conservation Congress in Marseille, France by live remote link to officially open the Hawai’i Pavilion and welcome all.

Hawai’i brings a unique and powerful message to the world, of close conservation and culture connections, ambitious goals and strong partnerships and collaboration to implement them, and aloha as the overarching value.