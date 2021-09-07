Submit Release
News Search

There were 663 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 197,131 in the last 365 days.

09/07/21-GOVERNOR IGE JOINS HAWAI’I DELEGATION TO THE INTERNATIONAL UNION FOR CONSERVATION OF NATURE (IUCN) WORLD CONSERVATION CONGRESS

Posted on Sep 7, 2021 in IUCN, Main, slider

Governor Ige joined the Hawai’i delegation to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) World Conservation Congress in Marseille, France by live remote link to officially open the Hawai’i Pavilion and welcome all.

 

 

 

Hawai’i brings a unique and powerful message to the world, of close conservation and culture connections, ambitious goals and strong partnerships and collaboration to implement them, and aloha as the overarching value.

 

The IUCN World Conservation Congress brings together IUCN’s government, civil society and indigenous peoples’ Member organizations to take decisions related to major conservation issues.

 

You just read:

09/07/21-GOVERNOR IGE JOINS HAWAI’I DELEGATION TO THE INTERNATIONAL UNION FOR CONSERVATION OF NATURE (IUCN) WORLD CONSERVATION CONGRESS

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.