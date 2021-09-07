Memorandum: Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of Circuit Judge Steven C. Henderson

TO: Tom Berger, Director of Real Estate Management and Development; Jeff Brower, County Chair, Volusia County; Donald O. Burnette, City Mayor, Port Orange

FROM: Governor Ron DeSantis

DATE: September 7, 2021

RE: Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of Circuit Judge Steven C. Henderson

On Thursday, August 26, 2021, Circuit Judge Steven C. Henderson passed away. Judge Henderson took the bench on the Volusia County Court in 2012 and the Seventh Judicial Circuit Court in 2017 by appointment from Governor Rick Scott. Prior to his tenure in the judiciary, Judge Henderson served as an Assistant State Attorney in the Seventh Judicial Circuit for eight years. Judge Henderson will be remembered for his dedicated service to the community and his family.

To honor the memory of former Circuit Judge Steven C. Henderson and his service to our state, I hereby direct the flag of the United States and the State of Florida to be flown at half-staff at the Volusia County Courthouse Annex in Daytona Beach, Florida, the City Hall of Port Orange, Florida, and at the State Capitol in Tallahassee, Florida, from sunrise to sunset on Wednesday, September 8, 2021.

###