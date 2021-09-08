Submit Release
HPV 16+ Cancer Pipeline Analysis: Insights into Emerging Therapies, Key Companies, Clinical Trials and Future Pipeline Outlook | DelveInsight 

HPV 16+ Cancer Pipeline is in its nascent stage and is developing with a more targeted therapeutic approach combined with other approved treatments.

DelveInsight’s HPV 16+ Cancer Pipeline Insights report offers comprehensive coverage of the emerging HPV 16+ Cancer therapeutics outlook in different stages of clinical and pre-clinical development along with dormant, inactive and abandoned drugs agents. 

The HPV 16+ Cancer Pipeline report provides a holistic picture of the ongoing clinical trials, partnerships and recent happenings in the domain and growth prospects across the HPV 16+ Cancer space.

Some of the key highlights from the HPV 16+ Cancer Pipeline report:

  • The HPV 16+ Cancer Pipeline report offers a rich analysis of 14+ key players and 14+ key therapies.
  • HPV 16+ Cancer pipeline comprises emerging therapies in different stages of the clinical phase such as include VGX-3100, ISA101b, PDS0101, VB10.16, BNT113, ADXS11–001, CUE 101, HB-201, HB-202, PRGN-2009, TG 4001, KITE-439, and others. 
  • Some of the key companies working to strengthen the HPV 16+ Cancer Pipeline are  PDS Biotechnology, ISA Pharmaceuticals/Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, BioNTech, Transgene, Advaxis, Cue Biopharma, Hookipa Biotech, Precigen, Kite Pharma, among others
  • In March 2021, Transgene announced the expansion of a randomized, controlled study with TG4001 in combination with avelumab versus avelumab monotherapy in patients with HPV16-positive anogenital tumors (NCT03260023).
  • In December 2020, HOOKIPA Pharma announced positive interim Phase I data on HB-201, its replicating monotherapy for the treatment of HPV16+ cancers. The results were from the initial dose-escalation cohorts of an ongoing Phase I/II clinical trial (NCT04180215) evaluating HB- 201 as therapy for patients with advanced HPV16+ metastatic cancers.

Human papillomaviruses (HPVs) are a group of viruses behind the global burden of sexually transmitted infections. With over 100 types of viruses known to date, there are at least 14 that are cImmunostimulantsonsidered as high-risk cancer-causing forms leading to cervical, head and neck, vulvar, oropharyngeal, penile, anal, and other forms of cancer.

HPV 16+ Cancer Pipeline Drugs Immunostimulants

Drug Company Phase MoA RoA
GX 188E Genexine Phase II Immunostimulants Intramuscular
VGX-3100 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Phase III Gene transference Intramuscular
ISA101b ISA Pharmaceuticals/Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Phase II Immunostimulants Subcutaneous
PDS0101 PDS Biotechnology Phase II Immunostimulants Subcutaneous
BNT113 BioNTech Phase II Immunostimulants Intravenous
VB10.16 Vaccibody AS/Roche Phase II Antigen-presenting cell modulators Intramuscular
ADXS11–001 Advaxis Phase III Gene transference Intravenous
CUE 101 Cue Biopharma Phase I Interleukin-2 replacements Intravenous
PRGN-2009 Precigen Phase II Immunostimulants Subcutaneous
HB-202 Hookipa Biotech Phase I/II Immunostimulants Intravenous
HB-201 Hookipa Biotech Phase I/II Immunostimulants Intravenous
TG 4001 Transgene Phase II Immunostimulants Subcutaneous
KITE-439 Kite Pharma Phase I T lymphocyte replacements NA

HPV 16+ Cancer Therapeutic Assessment 

The HPV 16+ Cancer Pipeline report lays down complete insights into active HPV 16+ Cancer pipeline therapies segmented by Stage, Product Type, Route of Administration, Type of Molecule, Target, and Mechanism of Action.

By Product Type

  • Mono
  • Combination

By Stage

  • Discovery 
  • Pre-clinical
  • IND
  • Phase I
  • Phase II
  • Phase III
  • Pre-registration

By Molecule Type 

  • Monoclonal Antibody
  • Peptides
  • Vaccines
  • Small molecule

By Route of Administration

  • Oral
  • Intravenous
  • Subcutaneous
  • Intramuscular
  • Topical

By Mechanism of Action

  • Gene transference
  • Interleukin-2 replacements
  • Immunostimulants
  • Antigen-presenting cell modulators
  • T lymphocyte replacements

By Targets

  • Antigen-presenting cell
  • HPV16 protein

Scope of the Report

Coverage: Global
Key Players: PDS Biotechnology Corp. /Merck, ISA Pharmaceuticals/Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Transgene, Advaxis, Cue Biopharma, Hookipa Biotech, Precigen, Transgene, Kite Pharma, and others. 
Key HPV 16+ Cancer Pipeline Therapies: VGX-3100, ISA101b, PDS0101, VB10.16, BNT113, ADXS11–001, CUE 101, TG 4001, KITE-439, HB-201, HB-202, PRGN-2009, and others. 

Table of Contents 

1 Report Introduction
2 HPV 16+ Cancer Disease Overview
3 HPV 16+ Cancer Pipeline Outlook
4 Comparative Analysis
5 HPV 16+ Cancer Therapeutic Products in Clinical Stage
6 HPV 16+ Cancer Therapeutic Products in Non-clinical Stage
7 HPV 16+ Cancer Therapeutics Pipeline Analysis
8 Inactive HPV 16+ Cancer Pipeline Products 
9 Appendix
10  Report Methodology
11 Consulting Services
12 Disclaimer
13 About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.  Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

