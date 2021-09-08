HPV 16+ Cancer Pipeline Analysis: Insights into Emerging Therapies, Key Companies, Clinical Trials and Future Pipeline Outlook | DelveInsight
HPV 16+ Cancer Pipeline is in its nascent stage and is developing with a more targeted therapeutic approach combined with other approved treatments.
/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, USA, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HPV 16+ Cancer Pipeline Analysis: Insights into Emerging Therapies, Key Companies, Clinical Trials and Future Pipeline Outlook | DelveInsight
HPV 16+ Cancer Pipeline is in its nascent stage and is developing with a more targeted therapeutic approach combined with other approved treatments.
DelveInsight’s ‘HPV 16+ Cancer Pipeline Insights’ report offers comprehensive coverage of the emerging HPV 16+ Cancer therapeutics outlook in different stages of clinical and pre-clinical development along with dormant, inactive and abandoned drugs agents.
The HPV 16+ Cancer Pipeline report provides a holistic picture of the ongoing clinical trials, partnerships and recent happenings in the domain and growth prospects across the HPV 16+ Cancer space.
Some of the key highlights from the HPV 16+ Cancer Pipeline report:
- The HPV 16+ Cancer Pipeline report offers a rich analysis of 14+ key players and 14+ key therapies.
- HPV 16+ Cancer pipeline comprises emerging therapies in different stages of the clinical phase such as include VGX-3100, ISA101b, PDS0101, VB10.16, BNT113, ADXS11–001, CUE 101, HB-201, HB-202, PRGN-2009, TG 4001, KITE-439, and others.
- Some of the key companies working to strengthen the HPV 16+ Cancer Pipeline are PDS Biotechnology, ISA Pharmaceuticals/Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, BioNTech, Transgene, Advaxis, Cue Biopharma, Hookipa Biotech, Precigen, Kite Pharma, among others
- In March 2021, Transgene announced the expansion of a randomized, controlled study with TG4001 in combination with avelumab versus avelumab monotherapy in patients with HPV16-positive anogenital tumors (NCT03260023).
- In December 2020, HOOKIPA Pharma announced positive interim Phase I data on HB-201, its replicating monotherapy for the treatment of HPV16+ cancers. The results were from the initial dose-escalation cohorts of an ongoing Phase I/II clinical trial (NCT04180215) evaluating HB- 201 as therapy for patients with advanced HPV16+ metastatic cancers.
Request for Report Sample to know more about the therapies set to grab maximum patient pool @ HPV 16+ Cancer Emerging Therapies and Forecast
Human papillomaviruses (HPVs) are a group of viruses behind the global burden of sexually transmitted infections. With over 100 types of viruses known to date, there are at least 14 that are cImmunostimulantsonsidered as high-risk cancer-causing forms leading to cervical, head and neck, vulvar, oropharyngeal, penile, anal, and other forms of cancer.
For more information on emerging drugs, visit HPV 16+ Cancer Pipeline Analysis
HPV 16+ Cancer Pipeline Drugs Immunostimulants
|Drug
|Company
|Phase
|MoA
|RoA
|GX 188E
|Genexine
|Phase II
|Immunostimulants
|Intramuscular
|VGX-3100
|Inovio Pharmaceuticals
|Phase III
|Gene transference
|Intramuscular
|ISA101b
|ISA Pharmaceuticals/Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
|Phase II
|Immunostimulants
|Subcutaneous
|PDS0101
|PDS Biotechnology
|Phase II
|Immunostimulants
|Subcutaneous
|BNT113
|BioNTech
|Phase II
|Immunostimulants
|Intravenous
|VB10.16
|Vaccibody AS/Roche
|Phase II
|Antigen-presenting cell modulators
|Intramuscular
|ADXS11–001
|Advaxis
|Phase III
|Gene transference
|Intravenous
|CUE 101
|Cue Biopharma
|Phase I
|Interleukin-2 replacements
|Intravenous
|PRGN-2009
|Precigen
|Phase II
|Immunostimulants
|Subcutaneous
|HB-202
|Hookipa Biotech
|Phase I/II
|Immunostimulants
|Intravenous
|HB-201
|Hookipa Biotech
|Phase I/II
|Immunostimulants
|Intravenous
|TG 4001
|Transgene
|Phase II
|Immunostimulants
|Subcutaneous
|KITE-439
|Kite Pharma
|Phase I
|T lymphocyte replacements
|NA
Request for Sample to know more @ HPV 16+ Cancer Pipeline Analysis, Key Companies, and Futuristic Trends
HPV 16+ Cancer Therapeutic Assessment
The HPV 16+ Cancer Pipeline report lays down complete insights into active HPV 16+ Cancer pipeline therapies segmented by Stage, Product Type, Route of Administration, Type of Molecule, Target, and Mechanism of Action.
By Product Type
- Mono
- Combination
By Stage
- Discovery
- Pre-clinical
- IND
- Phase I
- Phase II
- Phase III
- Pre-registration
By Molecule Type
- Monoclonal Antibody
- Peptides
- Vaccines
- Small molecule
By Route of Administration
- Oral
- Intravenous
- Subcutaneous
- Intramuscular
- Topical
By Mechanism of Action
- Gene transference
- Interleukin-2 replacements
- Immunostimulants
- Antigen-presenting cell modulators
- T lymphocyte replacements
By Targets
- Antigen-presenting cell
- HPV16 protein
Discover more about recent healthcare trends and pipeline activities for Informative Business Decisions, Licensing Services and Consulting Solutions
Scope of the Report
Coverage: Global
Key Players: PDS Biotechnology Corp. /Merck, ISA Pharmaceuticals/Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Transgene, Advaxis, Cue Biopharma, Hookipa Biotech, Precigen, Transgene, Kite Pharma, and others.
Key HPV 16+ Cancer Pipeline Therapies: VGX-3100, ISA101b, PDS0101, VB10.16, BNT113, ADXS11–001, CUE 101, TG 4001, KITE-439, HB-201, HB-202, PRGN-2009, and others.
Reach out @ HPV 16+ Cancer Pipeline: Novel therapies and Emerging technologies
Table of Contents
|1
|Report Introduction
|2
|HPV 16+ Cancer Disease Overview
|3
|HPV 16+ Cancer Pipeline Outlook
|4
|Comparative Analysis
|5
|HPV 16+ Cancer Therapeutic Products in Clinical Stage
|6
|HPV 16+ Cancer Therapeutic Products in Non-clinical Stage
|7
|HPV 16+ Cancer Therapeutics Pipeline Analysis
|8
|Inactive HPV 16+ Cancer Pipeline Products
|9
|Appendix
|10
|Report Methodology
|11
|Consulting Services
|12
|Disclaimer
|13
|About DelveInsight
Visit to know more of what’s covered @ HPV 16+ Cancer Emerging Therapies, Treatments and Ongoing Clinical Trials
Related Reports
Acute Bacterial Skin And Skin Structure Infections Market
DelveInsight's "Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030" report.
Adeno Associated Virus Vectors In Gene Therapy Market
DelveInsight's "Adeno-Associated Virus Vectors in Gene Therapy - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030" report.
Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type 1 Market
DelveInsight's "Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type-1 (HIV-1)- Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030" report.
Bacterial Meningitis Market
DelveInsight's "Bacterial Meningitis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030" report.
Browse through blog posts
Antibiotic Resistance in the Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infections Market
COVID-19 Vaccine Landscape
About DelveInsight
DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.
For more insights, visit Pharma, Healthcare, and Biotech News
Contact Us
Shruti Thakur
info@delveinsight.com
+1(919)321-6187
www.delveinsight.com
Contact Us Shruti Thakur info@delveinsight.com +1(919)321-6187 www.delveinsight.com