Experience Communities Partners With Outlier.org to Combine Online Learning With Independent Campus Experiences
More than 6 million students in the U.S. continue to learn online and seek nontraditional and less-expensive education experiences
Today’s students want to have more control over their education and create experiences specific to their individual needs, incorporating off-campus options, travel and connecting to their peers.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, September 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Experience Communities, a leading provider of in-person education-related events and experiences for college students pursuing their education online, has partnered with Outlier.org, an online education platform working to increase access to quality college education and reduce student debt, to bring online courses to students pursuing their education online.
— Adam Bragg, president, Experience Communities
As part of the agreement, Experience Communities will make Outlier.org’s catalog of online courses available to students who are living at one of its U Experience independent campuses, which are expected to launch in 2022.
Students taking Outlier.org courses at a U Experience campus will have additional support services and resources available to them and benefit from connecting and working together with other students taking the same courses. One of the goals of the partnership is to increase course completion rates and improve student performance by grouping students together and giving them an academic environment to complement their online coursework.
Recent studies have shown more than 6 million students in the U.S. or 25% of all college students, are taking at least one class online. According to the National Center for Education Statistics, 2.6 million students, or 12.5% of all college students, are pursuing their education exclusively online. Another 13.3% of all college students combine online learning with traditional courses.
“The higher education landscape is in the middle of an enormous shift due to a number of factors, not the least of which is the phenomenal cost of a traditional college experience,” said Adam Bragg, president of Experience Communities, Inc. “Additionally, today’s students want to have more control over their education and create experiences that are specific to their individual needs, incorporating off-campus options, travel and connecting to their peers in new ways.”
The U Experience is a self-contained environment for college students to live, study, socialize and participate in a variety of activities. Students taking courses remotely, regardless of where they are enrolled, can come to The U Experience to learn alongside others from schools across the country. With access to housing and campus life as a standalone product, students who cannot or choose not to attend their enrolled college in-person now have an alternative to living at home.
"Outlier.org was founded to increase access to high-quality education, and reduce student debt," said Anjuli Gupta, head of partnerships at Outlier.org. "Our mission is highly aligned with Experience Communities and we're proud to partner with them to support students who are charting their own course, with both experiential and academic learning."
Created by the co-founder of MasterClass, Outlier.org offers the most beautiful, effective online courses in the world, available to anyone for a price of $400. Learning from leading professors from universities like Yale, MIT, Columbia and Cornell, students earn transferable college credits for a fraction of the cost of standard tuition. More information is available at Outlier.org.
Experience Communities, Inc. is a company that develops and implements in-person education-related events and independent campus experiences for college students who are pursuing their education primarily through online learning. The company was founded in 2020 by Lane Russell, Adam Bragg and Chris Cook, three recent Princeton graduates who saw the widespread adoption of online education as an opportunity to reimagine how students learn and grow. The company aims to unbundle the college experience by offering students events and independent campuses to complement their online academic programs and create custom college experiences that better meets their needs. The company is based in San Diego. More information is available at ExpComms.com and on social media @TheExperienceU.
Steve Honig
The Honig Company, LLC
+1 818-986-4300
press@honigpr.com