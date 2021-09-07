Submit Release
Maryville Woman Indicted, Accused of Filing a False Report

JEFFERSON COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment of a Maryville woman accused of identity theft and falsely reporting a sexual assault incident.

In April, at the request of 4th District Attorney General James Dunn, TBI agents began investigating allegations of sexual assault involving Cristy Lynn Wallace (DOB 11/26/82). On April 24th, Wallace was transported from the Grainger County Jail to the Jefferson Memorial Hospital in Jefferson County, where she provided a false name and reported that a deputy with the Grainger County Sheriff’s Office had sexually assaulted her at the time of her arrest. During the course of the investigation, agents determined that the incident did not occur.

On August 16th, the Jefferson County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Wallace with one count of False Report and one count of Identity Theft. This morning, Wallace, who was already in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction, was served on those charges.

