The Writers Group Publishes Their Newest Anthology - Six Feet Apart

The Writers Group has announced the release of its sixth annual anthology.

AKRON, OHIO, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Writers Group has announced the release of its sixth annual anthology. Each year, the select members of The Writers Group get together to put their best work into a single collection. This year's book is titled "Six Feet Apart" and features the original writings from over twenty authors. In this sixth installment from The Writers Group, you'll find unique reads from inspiring stories to touching poems or short stories about love, death, addiction, mystery, and more in this collection that has something for every reader.

This year select contributions were submitted by the following authors- Joanne Kilgour Dowdy, Lin Bincle, Don Truex, Ben Dicola, James Valentino, Calypso, Benjamin Bisbee, Ken Rogers, Louise Francis, Nancy Rudisill, Steven Pryce, Brett Tipton, Jodie West, Diane Johnson, Mindy Altrid, Alison McBain, Russell Henley, Carol Vaccariello, Hollie Petit, and Kora Sadler.

There are plenty of reasons to pick up this book today! https://www.linktr.ee/thewritersgroup

Kora Sadler
The Writers Group
