CMA and MCC Work Together to Support Canadian Riders at Trial des Nations

Joint Discussions Underway for a New Future for Canadian Motorcycling

“…the Trial des Nations, was our best opportunity for our membership and the best opportunity for the CMA to begin a longer-term commitment to the Canadian trials community…”
— Derek Thomas, Team Manager
FOREST, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Canada currently has two well-established not-for-profit organizations for motorcycling. The Canadian Motorcycle Association (CMA) was founded in 1946. Since 1950 CMA has been the Canadian affiliate with the Federation Internationale de Motocyclisme, better known as FIM, the World Governing Body for motorcycling.

The Motorcyclists Confederation of Canada (MCC) began in 2004 with a goal of fostering the growth and development of motorcycling, lobbying for changes to restrictive legislation, and promoting motorcycle safety across Canada.

Today, the two organizations are making history with the announcement of a Memorandum of Understanding between CMA and MCC to work together. The first project is in support of the Canadian team participating in the 2021 Trial des Nations being held in Portugal. MCC has committed financial support to offset costs of transportation of machines, equipment and participants, accommodations, registration, and other expenses.


On July 22 of this year, CMA announced that a team of three riders were selected to represent Canada in this year’s FIM Trial des Nations in Gouveia, Portugal September 17 to 19. Team Manager Derek Thomas stated, “…the Trial des Nations, was our best opportunity for our membership and the best opportunity for the CMA to begin a longer-term commitment to the Canadian trials community, sister national federations, and to our FIM International governing body. We look forward to creating the stepping stones for both men and women to have opportunities into the future.”


For those new to the sport, motorcycle trials, also referred to as observed trials, is a non-speed event conducted on specialized motorcycles. The bikes are extremely lightweight and have no seating, as they are designed to be ridden standing up. Competitors ride through an obstacle course as they attempt to avoid touching the ground with their feet. Each time a competitor touches the ground with a foot (referred to as "dabs" or "prods"), the penalty is one point. The sport is most popular in the United Kingdom and Spain, and there are participants around the globe.


The future of motorcycling in Canada looks very bright indeed. Both CMA and MCC have made commitments to meet on a monthly basis for the remainder of 2021 to explore options aimed at determining the best and most advantageous course of action.

Wayne Daub, General Manager
MOTORCYCLISTS CONFEDERATION OF CANADA
generalmanager@motorcycling.ca

