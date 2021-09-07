Former Albia High School coach charged with multiple counts of sexual abuse

September 7, 2021

Ames, Iowa - 36-year old Aaron Koester has been arrested following an investigation by the Albia Police Department and the Division of Criminal Investigation. Koester of Indianapolis, Indiana, was arrested by Indiana authorities on September 3 and extradited to the Monroe County Jail on September 5. Koester remains in the Monroe County Jail on a $200,000 bond.

Koester, who is a former high school coach, has been charged with multiple felony counts of sexual abuse against a minor. The charges against Koester include two counts of Sexual Abuse in the 2nd Degree (Class B felony) and two counts of Sexual Abuse in the 3rd Degree (Class D felony). These charges are not the result of interactions Koester had as a coach.

This investigation is on-going and additional charges are possible. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Albia Police Department at (641) 932-7815.