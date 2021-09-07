PennDOT, Safety Partners Highlight Dangers of Impaired Driving

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), along with its safety partners, is reminding motorists to never drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol as part of the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign.

Representatives from PennDOT, the Pennsylvania DUI Association, and the Erie County Department of Health attended Edinboro University’s Stories of Strength (S.O.S.) wellness event today at the Frank G. Pogue Student Center to educate young adults on the dangers of impaired driving. Students also had the opportunity to experience an impaired driving simulator.

The outreach was planned in connection with the national DUI enforcement mobilization, which ran from August 18, 2021 through Labor Day, Monday, September 6, 2021. During that time, law enforcement throughout the region and state participated in enforcement activities geared at deterring impaired drivers from getting behind the wheel.

According to PennDOT data, impaired driving remains one of the leading factors in crashes across the state and in PennDOT’s District 1, which includes Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties.

In 2020, there were 9,782 crashes involving an impaired driver across the state, resulting in 347 fatalities. Of those total crashes, 501 occurred in the northwest region with 17 fatalities.

“Despite the overall downward trend of the past 10 years, impaired driving remains prevalent on our roadways,” said PennDOT District 1 Executive Brian McNulty. “Much like aggressive driving or other dangerous behaviors, impaired driving is entirely preventable. We are asking motorists to make the responsible choice to drive sober so everyone can reach their destination safely.”

Last year in Pennsylvania, there was an average of 21 alcohol-related traffic crashes per day and 26 percent of the total traffic fatalities in 2020 were alcohol-related, according to the Pennsylvania DUI Association.

“Alcohol is just one substance that can impair driving, in addition to some over the counter and prescription drugs, as well as illegal drugs,” said Craig Amos, a Regional Program Administrator for the Pennsylvania DUI Association. “Even if someone is taking psychotherapeutic medications as prescribed, they can still be impaired and should not drive.”

Some effects of drug and alcohol use on driving include:

Alcohol, marijuana, and other drugs can impair the ability to drive because they slow coordination, judgment, and reaction times.

Cocaine and methamphetamine can make drivers more aggressive and reckless.

Using two or more drugs at the same time, including alcohol, can amplify the impairing effects of each drug a person has consumed.

Some prescription and over-the-counter medicines can cause extreme drowsiness, dizziness, and other side effects. Read and follow all warning labels before driving and note that warnings against “operating heavy machinery” include driving a vehicle.

To help make smart choices related to impaired driving, consider the following tips:

Plan ahead for a sober driver if you plan to use an impairing drug.

Don’t let friends get behind the wheel if they’re under the influence of drugs.

If you’re hosting a party where alcohol or other substances will be used, it’s your job to make sure all guests leave with a sober driver.

Always wear your seat belt—it’s your best defense against impaired drivers.

Join the conversation on social media by using the hashtags #DriveSober, #DriveHighGetADUI, and #STOPDUIPA.

MEDIA CONTACT: Saxon Daugherty, 814-678-7095

