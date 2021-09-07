Lane Restrictions Route 4010 (Beach Hollow Road) - Robinson Township, Washington County

​

Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of single lane restrictions on Route 4010 (Beech Hollow Road) in Robinson Township, Washington County. The restrictions will begin on Monday, September 13 and will continue until Wednesday, October 13 between the hours of 6:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

The lane restrictions will be in place to allow crews to work that is part of the Pa. Turnpike Southern Beltway Project. Motorists should drive with caution when entering work zones. PennDOT is not involved in this work and is providing this information as a public service announcement only. For additional information contact Jeremiah Johnson at 330-353-0469 .

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPittsburgh

Media contact: Jay Ofsanik, 724-439-7135

