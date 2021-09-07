DHEC Announces New Members to Executive Leadership Team

Simmer: “I’m confident in the leadership skills and ability of our newest leaders to work with our staff and partners as we make DHEC the best agency it can be.”

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Sept. 7, 2021

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) today announced the hiring of three new members of the agency’s executive leadership team.

Karla Buru will assume the role of Chief of Staff for the agency, Michael Mickey will serve as Chief Information Officer, and Scott Jaillette now oversees government and legislative affairs for DHEC as the Director of Legislative Affairs.

“These three hires represent the completion of our agency’s executive leadership team,” said DHEC Director Edward Simmer, MD, MPH, DFAPA. “Each person brings a wealth of experience and drive that will help our team of talented and dedicated employees continue our critical work in providing quality health and environmental services to the people of South Carolina”

Buru holds two master’s degrees in public health and social work and since Sept. 2019 has worked in key leadership positions at the South Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. Prior to that, Buru worked at DHEC from 2015-2019 where her last position was as the Director of the Project Management Office.

Mickey comes to DHEC with more than two decades of information technology experience in the health care environment, having directed efforts at hospital systems in Louisiana, Florida, Mississippi, and South Carolina. His most recent role was as Chief Information Officer for the South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs. Prior to joining DHEC, Jaillette served as Director of Business Development and Government Relations for Whitaker Contracting Corp. In this position, he led local and state government relations in Alabama, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. He also served as a valued member of the Office of U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham for more than 15 years.

“I look forward to our board, staff, partners, legislature and the public getting to know these talented leaders as we continue our work to make DHEC the best agency it can be,” Dr. Simmer said.

Jaillette’s first day with the agency was Aug. 30. Buru and Mickey will begin work at DHEC on Oct. 4.

The team’s biographies are available here. The team's headshots are also available for downloading: Buru, Jaillette, Mickey

###