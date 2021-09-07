Absey, Moen honored for distinguished service to court system

Calendar Control Clerk Lisa Moen and Grand Forks County Clerk of Court Rebecca Absey were each presented 40 year service awards on Sept. 2. Both started with the North Dakota Court System in September of 1981, Moen with the Juvenile Court and Absey with the Grand Forks County Clerk of Court office. Both have had an impressive and distinguished tenure with a combined total of 80 years of experience between them.
