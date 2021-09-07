Mayor Bowser to Host Two-Day Celebration of the New Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge

(Washington, DC) – On Monday, September 6 and Tuesday, September 7, Mayor Muriel Bowser and the District Department of Transportation (DDOT) will celebrate the opening of the new Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge.

On Labor Day, Mayor Bowser will host a 5K and community celebration with food, live entertainment, and fun for residents of all ages. Residents can still register to participate in the 5K at bit.ly/FDMBCelebration. On Tuesday, Mayor Bowser will join federal partners, members of the Douglass family, and other invited guests and dignitaries for a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

5K and Community Celebration

When: Monday, September 6, 2021 at 9 am

Who: Mayor Muriel Bowser Everett Lott, Acting Director, District Department of Transportation Danita Johnson, President, D.C. United Business Operations

Where: Audi Field, 100 Potomac Avenue, SW

Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

When: Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at 11 am

Who: Mayor Muriel Bowser Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton Congressman Steny Hoyer Councilmember Trayon White, Ward 8 Everett Lott, Acting Director, District Department of Transportation Ken Morris, Descendant, Frederick Douglass

Where: Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge For arrival instructions, please RSVP

*Closest Metro Station to all events: Navy Yard/Ballpark*

Press interested in attending the event are asked to RSVP to [email protected].

The DC Office of Cable Television, Film, Music, and Entertainment will provide a live feed of this event. To view event online visit mayor.dc.gov/live or tune in on Channel 16 (DCN).