Governor Abbott Announces Third Annual Texas Sounds and Cities Conference

September 3, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Music Office today announced that the Third Annual Texas Sounds & Cities Conference will be held Thursday, September 9 and Friday, September 10 in Arlington, Texas. Co-hosted by the Texas Music Office, Levitt Pavilion Arlington, and the Arlington Convention & Visitors Bureau, the two-day music conference will include panel discussions on Texas music scene development and conversations about potential statewide collaboration between the certified communities, as well as spotlight economic development best practices that lead to increased music tourism, job creation, and music scene cohesion.

"Music is a big part of the Texas brand," said Governor Abbott. "A vibrant music industry in communities across Texas not only adds to the quality of life, it is a competitive advantage, helping the Lone Star State to attract major capital investments, culturally diverse talent, and new jobs across industries. I thank the Texas Music Office and our Music Friendly Communities for sharing their knowledge and joining the conversation on continued economic expansion strategies for local music businesses, musicians, venues, and the music industry across the state."

"I am proud of the work that our certified Music Friendly Communities do on behalf of their local music industries," said Brendon Anthony, Director, Texas Music Office. "The Texas Sounds & Cities Conference will be a great event to bring them together, offering opportunities to learn from experts in the music industry and to collaborate with their fellow communities."

The Texas Music Office’s Music Friendly Communities program launched in 2017 and now includes more than 25 certified Music Friendly Communities that are serious about attracting and developing the local music industry to spur job creation and economic growth.

Speakers will include: Kate Durio, CEO, North America, Sound Diplomacy; Dr. Michael Seman, Assistant Professor of Arts Management, Colorado State University; Edwin Cabaniss, Founder / President, Kessler Presents; Jon Hockenyos, President, TXP, Inc.; and more.

"Arlington is proud to host the Texas Sounds & Cities Conference connecting music advocates from all over Texas," said Decima Mullen, Vice President of Marketing & Communications, Arlington Convention & Visitors Bureau. "Live music is an essential element of a thriving cultural environment; it brings musicians and audiences together — creating a sense of belonging. Music Friendly Communities understand the value of building community through live music and the powerful economic impact of a healthy music ecosystem."

"The Levitt Pavilion Arlington is proud to support the efforts of the Texas Music Office in spreading the word through the Music Friendly Community certification program," said Letatia Teykl, Executive Director, Levitt Pavilion Arlington. "The Arlington Music Friendly Community is excited about the possibilities!"

Third Annual Texas Sounds & Cities Conference

September 9-10, 2021

Globe Life Field, Arlington

For a detailed agenda and to register for the event, visit:

https://gov.texas.gov/music/page/texas-sounds-and-cities-2021

For questions, contact: Letatia Teykl, Executive Director, Levitt Pavilion Arlington at 817.543.4303 or Letatia@levittarlington.org

About the Texas Music Friendly Community program: https://gov.texas.gov/music/page/music-friendly-communities