Pernat-Haase Meats Issues Class II Recall of Salami

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: September 7, 2021

Contact: Ti Gauger, Public Information Officer, (608) 224-5007

MADISON, Wis. –  Pernat-Haase Meats in Juneau, Wis., is issuing a voluntary Class II recall of packaged salami distributed to retailers in Juneau, Ixonia​, and Johnson Creek areas. The recalled product includes:

  • Italian salami with wine, 1 to 1.5 lb. packages, packaged on March 17, 2021

    This is a Class II recall resulting from evidence collected during a routine inspection by state inspectors. The evidence shows that the product contained monosodium glutamate (MSG) but was misbranded as “no MSG added." More information on U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) recall classifications is available below and on the USDA website at https://www.fsis.usda.gov.

    No illnesses have been reported as a result of consuming this product. Anyone with signs or symptoms of a foodborne illness should contact their doctor. Consumers who have any of these products should discard them. Consumers and media with questions about this recall can contact Brian Pernat, owner, at (920) 988-3840.

    USDA Recall Classifications

Class I This is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.
Class II This is a health hazard situation where there is a remote probability of adverse health consequences from the use of the product.
Class III This is a situation where the use of the product will not cause adverse health consequences.

 

