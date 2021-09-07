Pernat-Haase Meats Issues Class II Recall of Salami

This is a Class II recall resulting from evidence collected during a routine inspection by state inspectors. The evidence shows that the product contained monosodium glutamate (MSG) but was misbranded as “no MSG added." More information on U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) recall classifications is available below and on the USDA website at https://www.fsis.usda.gov.

No illnesses have been reported as a result of consuming this product. Anyone with signs or symptoms of a foodborne illness should contact their doctor. Consumers who have any of these products should discard them. Consumers and media with questions about this recall can contact Brian Pernat, owner, at (920) 988-3840.

