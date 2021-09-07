Asia Inc. 500 to Host the World’s Largest Quality Assurance Summit
EINPresswire.com/ -- After scripting success in its goal of driving growth and thought leadership in the space of Quality Assurance, in its previous edition, the world's largest QA forum World Quality Summit is switching gears to virtually bring together global QA experts, industry leaders, QA and testing practitioners, business heads and knowledge seekers on 8th September 2021. Hosted by Asia Inc. 500, the ‘World Quality Summit – 2021’ will be the second Indian edition of the global summit. The one-day summit will be a platform to share insights, discuss the latest trends, generate innovative ideas, and find solutions to challenges in the sphere of quality assurance. The event will be hosted on the virtual summit platform Airmeet.
The theme for this year's summit is "The role of Quality Assurance in driving digital transformation and innovation for businesses in the post-pandemic era." The WQS - 2021 will be joined by over 10 keynote speakers, other guests, and 500+ attendees. The speakers and guests of the event are masters of their craft and are handpicked to share their proven experience in QA and guide start-ups and flourishing businesses in leveraging QA to stay competitive in the post-pandemic era.
The World Quality Summit - 2021 will be marked by the WQS Awards - 2021 that strives to recognize, and honor thought leaders, innovators, and outstanding performers in the space of quality assurance and software testing. More than 10 awards in different categories will be conferred to high-flyers. The event will also witness the release of the next edition of Asia Inc. 500 magazine, Asia's most prestigious business magazine celebrating thought leadership.
The event is expected to be a great success with the support from its world-class sponsors and partners like QualityKiosk Technologies, Pyramid Consulting, People Tech Group, Amazon Web Services, and Google Cloud.
About Asia Inc. 500: Asia Inc. 500 celebrates, and awards thought leaders and industry stalwarts across Asia. It is one of the pioneering recognizing bodies in the continent that encourages and honors these risk-takers. Also, as an international business magazine, Asia Inc.500 gives its readers exposure to top businesses and business leaders that have excelled in digital transformation. It motivates young promising entrepreneurs to accelerate their digital journey by inspiring them with the success stories of the front-runners in their respective industries.
Alice N
The theme for this year's summit is "The role of Quality Assurance in driving digital transformation and innovation for businesses in the post-pandemic era." The WQS - 2021 will be joined by over 10 keynote speakers, other guests, and 500+ attendees. The speakers and guests of the event are masters of their craft and are handpicked to share their proven experience in QA and guide start-ups and flourishing businesses in leveraging QA to stay competitive in the post-pandemic era.
The World Quality Summit - 2021 will be marked by the WQS Awards - 2021 that strives to recognize, and honor thought leaders, innovators, and outstanding performers in the space of quality assurance and software testing. More than 10 awards in different categories will be conferred to high-flyers. The event will also witness the release of the next edition of Asia Inc. 500 magazine, Asia's most prestigious business magazine celebrating thought leadership.
The event is expected to be a great success with the support from its world-class sponsors and partners like QualityKiosk Technologies, Pyramid Consulting, People Tech Group, Amazon Web Services, and Google Cloud.
About Asia Inc. 500: Asia Inc. 500 celebrates, and awards thought leaders and industry stalwarts across Asia. It is one of the pioneering recognizing bodies in the continent that encourages and honors these risk-takers. Also, as an international business magazine, Asia Inc.500 gives its readers exposure to top businesses and business leaders that have excelled in digital transformation. It motivates young promising entrepreneurs to accelerate their digital journey by inspiring them with the success stories of the front-runners in their respective industries.
Alice N
Asia Inc. 500
+1 408-444-7536
email us here