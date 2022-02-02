William Peter Midgley’s “The North America Model” is a devotional handbook that tells the history of the Book of Mormon.
“The North America Model” from Book Vine Press author William Peter Midgley is a spiritual book that recounts the geographical past of the Book of Mormon.PALATINE, IL, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “The North America Model: For the Book of Mormon, From Jerusalem to Cumorah”: a fascinating account that follows the journey of Lehi, Mulek, and Jared toward the Promised Land from the Mideast. Their journey serves as a memorable visualization for the total narrative of the Book of Mormon.
“The North America Model: For the Book of Mormon, From Jerusalem to Cumorah” is the creation of published author William Peter Midgley, a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He provided design services for a wide variety of religious clientele that includes Catholic, Jewish, Baptist, Methodist, Lutheran. He also served in almost every local church calling of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, including four years as the Gospel Doctrine Teacher.
Midgley writes, “The North America Model describes the geographic history of the Book of Mormon from beginning to end, following the families of Lehi, Mulek, and Jared from the Mideast to the land of promise, the United States of America. With over 100 color maps, illustrations, and photographs of real locations, it consists of a Five-part Base Model which describes the overall area of habitation followed by 38 Appendices which address all stories and events of the Book of Mormon as tests and as a memorable visualization for the total narrative of the Book of Mormon, in many cases at localities that can be visited within only a few miles and to some locations with detailed specificity.
“With most Book of Mormon events and stories described in detail, organized by the Books of the Book of Mormon, it enhances Book of Mormon study with specific locations in mind. The purpose of the North America Model is to affirm the witness of the Holy Ghost that the Book of Mormon is the product of divine revelation through the Prophet Joseph Smith based on scientifically and secularly discovered information not available to early 19th century writers.”
Midgley’s new book encourages the readers to learn and study the Book of Mormon, its history from the start to the end, for them to know where the book came from and to understand the message what the book is trying to tell them.
With this book, the author looks forward that everyone who will read this compelling account will be able to fully grasp the purpose of the Book of Mormon and its relevance to their lives.
