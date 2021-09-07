Submit Release
News Search

There were 647 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 197,118 in the last 365 days.

ATG News Release: Settlement reached in lawsuit regarding COVID response in Hawai’i state correctional system

Posted on Sep 7, 2021 in Latest News, Newsroom

HONOLULU – The parties to the litigation in Chatman v. Otani, have agreed to issue the following joint statement:

On September 2, 2021, Max N. Otani, Director of the State of Hawaii Department of Public Safety (“DPS”), and two classes of Hawaii inmates entered into an agreement to settle a class action lawsuit challenging DPS’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Both DPS and the representatives of the inmate class are satisfied that the settlement is fair, adequate, and reasonable.  Most notably, the terms of the Settlement Agreement and General Release provide for the establishment of a five-person Agreement Monitoring Panel (AMP). The AMP is comprised of experts who will serve as an advisory panel and provide non-binding, informed guidance and recommendations to aid DPS in its continuing efforts to implement and update its Pandemic Response Plan to the COVID-19 emergency.

 

# # # #

You just read:

ATG News Release: Settlement reached in lawsuit regarding COVID response in Hawai’i state correctional system

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.