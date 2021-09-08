Therapist Preferred Re-Ups Sponsorship of Fall Foliage Half Marathon
Therapist Preferred, a NY based CBD brand renews their exclusive CBD sponsorship of the Fall Foliage Half Marathon & 5K in Rhinebeck, NY on October 10, 2021.
We are proud to continue our support of the Fall Foliage Half Marathon and 5K. Runners throughout the country have embraced our products, especially our fast-acting CBD Sports Creams.”RYE, NY, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Continuing their support of leading races and events in their home region, Therapist Preferred, a Westchester, NY based consumer cannabidiol (CBD) brand today announced the renewal of their exclusive CBD sponsorship of the Fall Foliage Half Marathon & 5K in Rhinebeck, NY on October 10, 2021.
— Therapist Preferred Co-Founder & CEO, Brett Ehrlich
Co-founded by a Doctor of Physical Therapy and his patient in 2019, Therapist Preferred is a premium, natural, THC-Free CBD company focused on maximizing the performance & recovery of active people.
“We are proud to continue our support of the Fall Foliage Half Marathon & 5K and can’t wait to see the safe return of live racing.” said Therapist Preferred Co-Founder & CEO, Brett Ehrlich. “Runners throughout the country have embraced our products, especially our fast-acting CBD Sports Creams, and we know the Fall Foliage runners will be excited to try it out when they cross the finish line.”
In addition to being on-site with samples and to showcase various products, Therapist Preferred will provide special offers to all race participants and spectators. They will also be awarding a bottle of CBD Sports Cream to the overall female & male winners of the Fall Foliage Half Marathon & 5K races.
After canceling the race in 2020 due to COVID, the Fall Foliage Half Marathon & 5K will be celebrating its 10th Anniversary this year. Runners from 17 states have already registered and race organizers are expecting a sold out event.
“We are thrilled to have Brett and his team at Therapist Preferred on board for our 10th annual event.” said Matt Linick, Race Director. “The Therapist Preferred booth will be a great addition for the runners to our finish line area!”
Therapist Preferred will be active this fall with races in the New York area. They have previously announced their sponsorship of the Hamptons Marathon & Half on October 2 and also recently signed on to sponsor the Sleepy Hollow Halloween 10K on October 23.
Therapist Preferred’s products are available for free shipping nationwide directly on www.therapistpreferred.com as well as in select Northeast specialty retailers, running shops and sports medicine/wellness clinics. To learn more about Therapist Preferred, visit the company website and follow @ThrpstPreferred on social media.
For more information on the Fall Foliage Half Marathon & 5K or to register for participation, please visit https://www.fallfoliagehalf.com/, as well as its Instagram and Facebook pages (@ffhalfmar).
About Therapist Preferred
Established in 2019, Therapist Preferred is a NY based, THC-Free CBD company focused on wellness, performance and recovery for active people. Therapist Preferred was launched by a Doctor of Physical Therapy & his patient to provide trusted products with premium, natural ingredients. Products include sports creams, gummies, softgels, tinctures and dog treats. All products are Made in the USA and Third-Party Lab Verified.
