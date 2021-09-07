Submit Release
Middlesex/ Violation of Conditions of Release

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A303546

TROOPER: Jon Prack

STATION: VSP-Middlesex                    

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191                                                                                                                                                                            

 

DATE/TIME: 09/07/21 1100 hours

LOCATION: Middlesex, VT 

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release

 

ACCUSED: Thomas Partlow

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlesex, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time, Troopers were notified that Thomas Partlow had violated his court ordered conditions of release. Partlow was located at a residence in Middlesex and was found to be in violation of his conditions of release, that he may be out in the community, as long as he is present with one of his court ordered custodian’s. Partlow was transported to the Middlesex State Police Barracks for processing and was issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court Criminal Division.

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 10/14/21 0830 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: NA

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: YES

 

Trooper Jonathan Prack

Vermont State Police - Middlesex

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex VT 05602

(802) 229-9191

(802) 229-2648 (fax)

 

