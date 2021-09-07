Middlesex/ Violation of Conditions of Release
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A303546
TROOPER: Jon Prack
STATION: VSP-Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 09/07/21 1100 hours
LOCATION: Middlesex, VT
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Thomas Partlow
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlesex, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers were notified that Thomas Partlow had violated his court ordered conditions of release. Partlow was located at a residence in Middlesex and was found to be in violation of his conditions of release, that he may be out in the community, as long as he is present with one of his court ordered custodian’s. Partlow was transported to the Middlesex State Police Barracks for processing and was issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court Criminal Division.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 10/14/21 0830 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED LOCATION: NA
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: YES
Trooper Jonathan Prack
Vermont State Police - Middlesex
1080 US RT 2
Middlesex VT 05602
(802) 229-9191
(802) 229-2648 (fax)