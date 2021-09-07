Submit Release
Emmett-area hunters should be aware of BLM wild horse gather

Hunters who are planning to hunt in Unit 32 should be aware that the the Bureau of Land Management will begin a wild horse gather in the Four Mile Herd Management Area, located north of Emmett, on or about Sept. 14, and continue for up to nine days.

A helicopter and ground crews will be used to gather wild horses, and deputies from Payette and Washington Counties plan to temporarily close Four Mile Road on the west side of the gathering area. Hunters should plan accordingly.

For more information, visit the BLM website.

