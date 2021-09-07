PennDOT, Safety Partners to Host Traffic Safety Event at Danville Middle School

​Montoursville, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), the Highway Safety Network, Safe Kids PA - Susquehanna Valley Partner (Safe Kids), Geisinger, the Montour County Sheriff’s Department and local police from Danville, Riverside and Mahoning townships will hold a bicycle safety and child safety seat event on Thursday, September 16 from 5:00 – 7:00 PM at the Danville Middle School.

The bike rodeo will allow participants to learn bicycle laws, safety tips, take a ride on a bicycle course set up for the event and even enter to win a new bike. Bikes and other prizes donated by Geisinger and the Danville Moose #1133. Safe Kids will supply a free bicycle helmet to children in need while supplies last.

Pennsylvania law requires all children under the age of 12 to wear an approved bicycle helmet when operating or riding as a passenger on a bicycle, or in a trailer towed by a bicycle.

Bicycle helmets should fit level on the head with the straps adjusted so that the helmet cannot move from side to side or back and forth and should be replaced about every three years, following a bicycle crash or at visible signs of damage.

Additionally, PennDOT offers the following safety tips for bicyclists of all ages:

• Wear light-colored, reflective clothing so you can be seen;

• Consider wearing an approved helmet and other protective gear;

• Children under 12 years of age must wear an approved safety helmet;

• Ride on the right side of the road;

• Signal your intentions in advance; and

• Consider attending training to obtain the skills necessary to ride safely on the road.

Parents and caregivers can make an appointment for a free safety seat check with a certified child passenger safety technician during the event by emailing kiasmit@pa.gov. As part of Child Passenger Safety Week, the safety seat check will aim to reduce crash injuries and fatalities in children. Safe Kids Worldwide reports three out of four car seats are used incorrectly. A correctly used child safety seat can reduce the risk of death by 71 percent.

Each safety seat inspection requires approximately 30 minutes ensuring safe installation, though infant seats may take extra time. Participants are reminded to bring their child, safety seats, vehicle manuals and safety seat manuals (if available).

Motorists are reminded under Pennsylvania’s primary child passenger safety law, children under the age of four must be properly restrained in an approved child safety seat anywhere in the vehicle. Children under 2 must be secured in a rear-facing car seat until the child outgrows the maximum weight and height limits designated by the car seat manufacturer. Children from age four up to age eight must be restrained in an appropriate booster seat. Children from age 8 up to age 18 must be in a seat belt.

Due to the potential dangers associated with air bag deployment, children ages 12 and under should always ride in a vehicle’s back seat.

MEDIA CONTACT: Kim Smith, 570-368-4344 or kiasmit@pa.gov

