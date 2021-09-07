Nominations Open for Governor’s Outstanding Volunteer Service Awards; Submission Deadline is Sept. 27

NEW CASTLE (Sept. 7, 2021) – Nominations for the Governor’s Outstanding Volunteer Service Awards are being accepted by the State Office of Volunteerism through Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. These awards recognize the important contributions made by Delaware’s volunteers to their communities.

“Tens of thousands of Delawareans give their time and effort each year, volunteering in their communities and working to make a difference in the lives of others,” said Gov. John Carney. “Their selfless work helps us to build a stronger and healthier Delaware for everyone. And though they volunteer without thought of reward or recognition, these annual awards are a chance for us to say thank you and to highlight their contributions.”

Award recipients will be announced on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, to coincide with Family Volunteer Day. A virtual ceremony will be held on Monday, Dec. 6, at 7 p.m.

Volunteer efforts of nominees must have been performed during the 12-month period leading up to the nomination deadline, although prior volunteer activity can also be highlighted to show long-term commitment. To be eligible, the nominated individuals and group members must be 18 or older. Volunteers will be honored in the following categories:

Individual: An exceptional individual over 18 who volunteers.

An exceptional individual over 18 who volunteers. Volunteer Leader: An individual over 18 who has demonstrated exceptional leadership abilities through their service.

An individual over 18 who has demonstrated exceptional leadership abilities through their service. Group/Team: A group or team of two or more people that volunteer together on the same project(s).

In addition, the Paul Wilkinson Lifetime Achievement Award will be presented to a nominee who has had a longtime commitment to volunteerism. Wilkinson was a member of the Delaware Governor’s Council on Volunteerism starting in 2000 until 2004, when legislation transformed the Council into a Commission, and he continued serving until 2008. He passed away on Jan. 17, 2009. His legacy and dedication to serving others continues through the award named in his honor.

“The 2021 Governor’s Outstanding Volunteer Awards provides an excellent opportunity for Delawareans to nominate those extraordinary groups and individuals who lighten the burdens of others through their dedicated and ongoing service,” said Kanani Hines Munford, Senior Administrator for the State Office of Volunteerism and Executive Director of the Governor’s Commission on Community and Volunteer Service. “Now is the time to nominate individuals and groups for their exemplary service.”

The nomination form is available online at https://volunteer.delaware.gov/. For more information, nominators may contact Volunteer Service Administrator Suzanne Farris at Suzanne.Farris@delaware.gov or call 302-857-5006.

Nominations that are not submitted online must be delivered by noon Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, to the State Office of Volunteerism, Attn: Governor’s Volunteer Service Awards, c/o Suzanne Farris, Williams State Service Center, 805 River Road, Dover, DE 19901 or emailed to dhss_VolunteerDelaware@delaware.gov.

“We are, as always, grateful for the services provided by the countless volunteers who donate their time, efforts and talents to the very same communities served by the Division of State Service Centers and the Department of Health and Social Services,” said Renée P. Beaman, Director of the Division of State Service Centers. “Each day, our staff members work to protect vulnerable populations, and it is often these very same populations served by the volunteers we are seeking to recognize and honor.”

The Governor’s Outstanding Volunteer Awards are sponsored by the Office of the Governor and are coordinated by the State Office of Volunteerism and the Governor’s Commission on Community and Volunteer Service.

For more information about the awards or volunteer opportunities, go to volunteer.delaware.gov, or contact Suzanne Farris, Volunteer Service Administrator, at 302-857-5006 or via email at Suzanne.Farris@delaware.gov.