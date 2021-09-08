New app launches, “Roadkill Art“, designed to make finding roadkill easy for the game meat lover, chef or animal artist

Roadkill Art an App for the Game Meat Lover, Chef or Taxidermist. Roadkill Art a new app for the back roads Roadkill Hunter. Roadkill Art the official Sponsor of National Roadkill Day.

It's new, it's here, it's your chance to try game meat if you never have or grab as much as 100 pounds of fresh meat just by checking the newsfeed daily.

An App to Find It, Cook It, Eat It, Craft It, Roadkill” — Tracey Paleo