New app launches, “Roadkill Art“, designed to make finding roadkill easy for the game meat lover, chef or animal artist
It's new, it's here, it's your chance to try game meat if you never have or grab as much as 100 pounds of fresh meat just by checking the newsfeed daily.
An App to Find It, Cook It, Eat It, Craft It, Roadkill”MT PLEASANT, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Roadkill Art is a free app designed to make finding roadkill easy whether you’re someone looking for delicious game meat to barbecue, a soup kitchen chef wanting a big score of meat or an artisan looking to craft handmade goods from leftover scraps and skins also know as a taxidermist. The Roadkill Art app gets you to a fresh deer, first!
— Tracey Paleo
Roadkill Art is an app for game meat lovers!
Apple Link: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/roadkill-art/id1573201332
Google Link: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.innodel.roadkillart
Have no time or desire to learn the skill of hunting for venison, turkey or boar? Then you have found the right app for fresh game meat right on your local roads. So simple to use, even grandpa and grandma won’t get frustrated. The app makes it easy to locate roadkill already reported on a map, cutting back time driving through streets and roads. The app also includes cumulative information about state roadkill guidelines and is loaded with photos, videos, and ratings that show the condition of the roadkill before you even leave your front door. If you’re not interested in picking up an animal on the road for yourself, you can help others by reporting it on the app.
Be A Roadkill Reporter! A function of the app allows you to report the location of a roadkill find on the map. If you come across roadkill or accidentally hit an animal on the road, mark it. Large, small, fresh or old, even if you take the animal for yourself, you’ll be alerting others of a potential future hot spot.
Fresh roadkill meat especially from big game can provide quite a few meals. Antelope, whitetail & mule deer, elk, moose, and pronghorn, can be turned into tasty steaks, burgers, roast, ribs, backstraps, and stew meat. Whether or not you are skilled at processing roadkill, isn’t an issue either. In our Roadkill Art videos you’ll find lots of handy tips and instructions on how to either handle processing yourself, or how and where to drop off your roadkill to a local processor.
In fact, we have a whole Roadkill Art video series on our website, http://roadkillart.us, featuring experts in taxidermy, roadkill, processing, fishing, hunting, and frog gigging who invite you into their world and provide all kinds of information on how you too can take outdoor skills into your own hands.
Roadkill is legal to take in 49 states, the only state it is not legal to take is Texas. In most of the 49 states you are required to either call your states Department of Natural Resources to let them know you took roadkill, fill out a salvage report or call the police to ask permission to take roadkill. The Roadkill Art App makes it easy for you to find out what is required when taking roadkill in your state, the app provides a map within the Regulations icon, (an orange star), you will first find a quick summary or your roadkill regulations divided into 8 categories; below. to get further instructions click on your state.
1. Yes you can take roadkill.
2. Yes you can take roadkill but you must first get permission from the police call 911.
3. Yes you can take roadkill but a salvage permit is required.
4. Yes you can take roadkill but a permit is required from Natural Resources.
5. Call 911, no known law specifically about roadkill.
6. Yes you can take roadkill but you must notify authorities you took it.
7. Yes you can take roadkill but you are required to file a particular permit, tag, license or report, see your state.
8. No you can not take roadkill, it is illegal to take.
Roadkill Nutrition! Wait! What? Did you say nutrition? Yes. We did. Game meat is packed with Omega-3. The highest proportion of Omega-3 comes from wild animals that have grown up eating grass, and other wild animals. Omega-3 has been reported to offer many health benefits such as:
Fighting Depression and Anxiety
Improving Eye Health
Promoting Brain Health
Improving Risk Factors for Heart Disease
Reducing Symptoms of ADHD in Children
The Roadkill Art app also helps you stay supplied with protein from meat that can help keep you strong and energized.
National Roadkill Day, https://www.nationaldayarchives.com
Roadkill Art the Sponsor of National Roadkill Day, celebrated September 25th, was created to bring awareness to the value of roadkill. Once people learn roadkill is edible many animals left to vultures can be picked up, providing many meals. Time is of the essence when roadkill becomes available National Roadkill Day will help bring peoples attention to available food instead of passing it by without the knowledge it can be dinner.
We celebrate National Roadkill Day with game meat recipes. Many people have never had venison, wild boar, squirrel or possum all excellent meat providers. National Roadkill Day will bring awareness of roadkill through delicious game meat dishes and recipes. If you have a roadkill recipe to share we invite you to post it on our Facebook page anytime during the month of September.
Roadkill Art invites you to be a part of a unique community, looking forward to a fun, healthy roadkill lifestyle with you. To become a member of this unique, fast-growing community, all you have to do is download the app to your phone, and register by answering a few simple questions. The system will walk you through these steps:
1. Download the app
2. Allow for location
3. Allow the app to access your camera for pictures
4. Allow the app to access your camera for videos
5. Register with name, cell, email, city, and state
6. Set a password
7. Provide your Hunter status
For media inquires contact Tracey Paleo at gia@giamedia3.com.
Janet Arneau
Roadkill Art
+1 917-957-3005
janetarneau@yahoo.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn