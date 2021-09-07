VA honors lives lost, American heroism on 20th anniversary of 9/11

Sep. 7, 2021, 10:44:00 AM

WASHINGTON — In commemoration of the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks against the U.S., the Department of Veterans Affairs will host several tributes throughout its enterprise to recognize loved ones lost, loved ones injured and those forever changed by the tragic events.

VA’s Veterans Health Administration, Veterans Benefit Administration and National Cemetery Administration facilities across the nation will host local 9/11 commemorations the week of Sept. 7, in remembrance of America’s heroes and those tragically lost.

“The events of Sept. 11, 2001 called brave men and women of the armed forces to serve their country and VA will never forget to honor their service and sacrifice,” said VA Secretary Denis McDonough. “Looking back on the past 20 years, I am reminded of the incredible perseverance and strength of our nation — characteristics inspired by the Veterans whom we serve at VA.”

During commemoration week, VA will share stories of Veterans who answered the call to serve and remember the thousands who sacrificed their life in defense of the nation following the attacks. Personal stories and testimonials will be shared online via VA’s websites and social media platforms.

More than 60 VA national cemeteries will host a National Day of Service Friday, Sept. 10. This will include the opportunity for attendees to participate in headstone cleaning and other activities. Those wishing to volunteer can register with the non-profit Carry The Load National Cemetery Project. NCA also invites individuals to visit its online Veterans Legacy Memorial which hosts individual profiles for all 3.8 million Veterans interred at VA national cemeteries. Visitors to VLM are encouraged to post tributes and photos on a Veteran’s page.

To find local commemorations, contact a nearby VHA medical facility using VA’s Facility Locator. Learn more about other 20th anniversary commemorations throughout the country by visiting the 9/11 Memorial & Museum, Flight 93 National Memorial and National Pentagon Memorial.

