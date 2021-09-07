COVID-19 Impact On Independent Artists And Performing Art Companies Industry And Strategies Taken To Overcome It As Per The Business Research Company's Report On The Independent Artists And Performing Art Companies Market

Segments covered: By Type – Performing Arts, Visual Arts Subsegments covered: Theater Companies And Dinner Theaters, Dance Companies, Musical Groups And Artists, Others

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s independent artists and performing art companies market research report, the coronavirus pandemic that has swept the world is affecting every industry in more ways than one. The arts industry has been hit hard due to the social distancing norms which have led to cancellations of live events nationwide at stadiums, arenas, theaters, resorts, theme parks and other venues which have led to huge losses in revenues from ticket sales, merchandising, promotions and advertising. Cultural and creative industries like performing arts have suffered the most in the crisis owing to the nature of the art, which requires the physical presence of an audience. The restrictions during the pandemic meant performance activities were no longer permissible.



Independent artists are not under a contract with a record label, talent agency, or any other type of management company, and operate as freelancers. They perform their art independently and have complete control over their art forms. Performing art companies majorly generate revenue through ticket sales for live performances. Other revenue sources include donations from benefactors or grants from government and nonprofit organizations, professional classes, and other merchandise sales. These companies are involved in different art forms such as dance, music, opera, theater, musical theaters, magic, illusion, puppetry, painting, drawing, printmaking, sculpture, ceramics, photography, and others. The market by value in this report is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services within the specified market and geography. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products/services. Only services traded between entities or sold to end consumers directly are included. Whether specifically stated or not, the markets for goods include related services and the markets for services include related goods.

In the visual arts market, which is segmented by type into ceramics, photography, drawing & painting and other visual arts, the photography market was the largest segment of the visual arts market segmented by type, accounting for 36.9% of the total in 2020. Going forward, the photography segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the visual arts market segmented by type, at a CAGR of 11.3% during 2020-2025.

In the performing arts market, further segmented by type into music, dance, theater/drama and other performing arts, the dance market was the largest segment of the performing arts market segmented by type, accounting for 31.6% of the total in 2020. Going forward, the other performing arts segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the performing arts market segmented by type, at a CAGR of 9.6% during 2020-2025.

Performing arts organizations have been adopting digital distribution into their operating and production models to share their content, prioritizing live productions over digital. For example, The Berlin Philharmonic established its Digital Concert Hall, which offers both single-ticket and subscription payment methods to stream content, both live and archived, via the Digital Concert Hall website. Arts-specific video-on-demand streaming services akin to Netflix offer a possible solution to this given that they aggregate content from a variety of producers, ultimately facilitating audiences’ discovery of new genres, works, and creators. Considering the success of streaming in media and entertainment, a move to start utilizing streaming to reach performing arts audiences was inevitable. However, arts organizations continue to grapple with how to most effectively incorporate streaming.

The global independent artists and performing arts market is expected to grow from $156.04 billion in 2020 to $181.39 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.2%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $244.6 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%.

