NFT BAZL To Continue Innovative NFT Gallery at Gulf Blockchain Week in Dubai

The exclusive art exhibition will take place during Gulf Blockchain Week in Dubai on October 11

/EIN News/ -- Dubai, UAE, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blockchain firm and wealth management platform Elitium has announced another NFT BAZL in partnership with disruptive digital asset firm GDA Capital and the influential EO Art Concierge. The event is set to take place at the JW Marriott Marquis in Dubai on October 11-12. It will welcome investors, collectors, and NFT enthusiasts from all over the world.

“As the digital world continues to evolve, we are confident that NFT BAZL will become a staple in the art sector. We are combining NFT technology to bring digital and physical art to the traditional investor and collector. This, along with the participation of world-class artists has been a crucial ingredient to our secret sauce” – Elitium Founder and CEO Raoul Milhado.

NFT BAZL is a unique NFT art exhibition, combining blockchain and traditional markets with NFTs that represent ownership to physical and digital art, jewelry, sports memorabilia, cars, and many more. Making our NFTs purchasable using methods as simple as a credit card, bank transfers, or crypto payment leveraging the well-known Ethereum blockchain.

Following its previous success at Miami’s prestigious venue The Temple House, NFT BAZL became a globally recognized global brand, hosting multiple events per year in unique locations all over the world. It makes NFT drops a physical exhibition for all to see and understand, “bridging the gap between NFTs and the real world” by improving on the concept and technology.

This next iteration will be an exclusive NFT exhibition taking place during the Gulf Blockchain Week where NFT chips will be used to authenticate physical masterpieces and NFT screens will be displaying the digital art available. The world renowned Art Angels have partnered up with NFT BAZL to showcase some of their top artists, further supporting the thesis that NFTs are making a significant impact in the traditional art world.

“Together with Elitium and EO Art Concierge, we’re pushing the envelope for blockchain adoption. We are excited to continue to bring NFTs to the mainstream audience and to push the boundaries of what's possible by merging physical art, jewelry, sports memorabilia with digital assets.” – GDA Group Co-Founder and CEO Michael Gord.

Attendees will be able to place their bids for on-site displays from famous artists as well as local female Arab artists, some of which include Simone D’Auria, Kilmany-Joe Liversage, Hijack, Gavin Rain, Gucci Ghost, Warbb, Mario Henrique and Alea-pinar Du Pre. They will also enjoy a physical NFT gallery showcasing a unique and rare selection of pieces curated by the prestigious secondary art market specialist and newly appointed CEO, Estelle Ohayon.

“This kind of immersive art experience demonstrates the potential of NFTs for real world galleries and exhibitions. In Miami, we saw how talented artists can use the technology to create amazing works and we’re looking forward to taking this to Dubai. These are exciting times in art history.” – EO Art Concierge Founder, Estelle Ohayon.

These works will be available for auction on Elitium’s in-app NFT marketplace. The Elitium platform makes the art market more transparent, efficient, and accessible to all. NFTs are an integral part of this innovation, in part, by verifying the provenance of works and authenticity of masterpieces using state of the art NFT chips, ERC-721 tokens, and a secured custody solution.

Besides the art gallery, NFT BAZL will host a VIP reception with cocktails and canapes, a panel speaker on the main stage, and various special NFT drops featuring more rare sports memorabilia and exotic cars. The organizers are also working with local partners to offer unique opportunities for those interested in the newly emerging asset class.

About Elitium

Elitium helps investors access digital assets via a trusted, compliant, and secure wealth management platform. It focuses on ease-of-use with low barriers to entry to help lead the blockchain and cryptocurrency industry to mass adoption.

The Elitium platform also securitizes real-world assets, including artworks, then offers them as NFTs through the Elitium NFT marketplace. Elitium clients can invest in these NFTs, alongside cryptocurrency, DeFi, and other digital assets, to build a truly diversified portfolio.

For more information visit www.elitium.io.

About GDA Capital

GDA Capital is the capital markets arm of the GDA Group, one of the most established blockchain firms in North America. It provides vertically integrated financial technology services to institutional investors and disruptive technology companies.

For more information visit www.gda.capital.

EO Art Concierge

Estelle Ohayon, the newly appointed CEO of NFT BAZL, is a secondary art market specialist and curator bringing together an eclectic group of renowned artists to take part in this revolutionary event in an ever-evolving art world. With a global art network, she is able to source off market exclusive art pieces directly from collectors across a broad spectrum of artists spanning time and genre.

For more information visit www.estelleohayonart.com.



Media Contact:

Robert Penington

Robert@thronepr.com

