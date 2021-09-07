Submit Release
News Search

There were 651 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 197,124 in the last 365 days.

Agencies extend comment period on proposed risk management guidance for third-party relationships

September 07, 2021

Agencies extend comment period on proposed risk management guidance for third-party relationships

  • Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System
  • Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation
  • Office of the Comptroller of the Currency

For release at 10:30 a.m. EDT

The federal bank regulatory agencies announced on Tuesday that they will extend until October 18, 2021, the comment period on proposed guidance designed to help banking organizations manage risks associated with third-party relationships, including relationships with financial technology-focused entities. The proposed guidance is intended to assist banking organizations in identifying and addressing the risks associated with third-party relationships and responds to industry feedback requesting alignment among the agencies with respect to third-party risk management guidance.

The agencies extended the comment period to allow interested persons more time to analyze the issues and prepare their comments. Originally, comments were due by September 17, 2021.

You just read:

Agencies extend comment period on proposed risk management guidance for third-party relationships

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.