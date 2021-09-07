Submit Release
Suspects Sought in an Attempt Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offense: 3800 Block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Carjacking Task Force seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects in reference to an Attempt Armed Carjacking (Gun) offense that occurred on Friday, September 3, 2021, in the 3800 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast.

At approximately 12:15 am, the suspects approached the victim, who was in his vehicle, at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim exit the vehicle. The victim refused and fled the scene in his vehicle. The suspects then fled the scene.

The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

