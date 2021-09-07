9.7.21 Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 2700 Block of Terrace Road, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District announced an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Sunday, September 5, 2021, in the 2700 block of Terrace Road, Southeast.

At approximately 5:41 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect brandished a firearm and shot at the victim. The victim then shot back at the suspect. Both the suspect and the victim then fled the scene. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers and a firearm was recovered. There were no reported injuries.

On Sunday, September 5, 2021, 26 year-old Deon Cannon, of Southwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

###