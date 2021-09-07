Vermont Woman Injured in ATV Rollover on Gulf Brook Trail

CONTACT: Conservation Officer Levi Frye 603-788-4850 September 7, 2021

Clarksville, NH – On Sunday, September 5, 2021 at around 9:45 a.m., NH Fish and Game was notified of a single vehicle ATV crash on Gulf Brook Trail in Clarksville. A Conservation Officer, 45th Parallel EMS, Pittsburg Police, and Pittsburg Fire and Rescue responded to assist the patient, identified as Trina Nutter, 41, of Barnet, VT.

The call came in via 911 reporting that Nutter had suffered a lower leg injury but that she was being assisted by an EMT on scene. Responders were able to drive emergency vehicles directly to the scene to assist Nutter.

Upon interviewing witnesses and investigating the scene, it was determined that Nutter had been travelling last in a group of three machines and was making a left turn after coming through a gate when she got her machine stuck along the edge of the trail in a ditch. Nutter, an experienced ATV operator, tried to get the machine out of the ditch but failed to do so. She ended up crawling out of the machine from the passenger side, which was the side stuck in the ditch. This caused the machine to roll onto her, pinning her by her leg in the ditch. She remained there until someone from a different group came upon her and moved the machine off her and her riding party came back to help. Nutter was transported to Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital in Colebrook by the 45th Parallel Ambulance.

A subsequent interview with Nutter confirmed what had been determined at the scene. Alcohol and drug intoxication are not considered factors in the rollover, and authorities believe that an improper turn and inattention to surroundings are the main factors in this incident.