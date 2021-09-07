Trailblazing Female Tech Leaders Come Together at Dynamic Communities’ Women in Technology Event in Houston in October

Kathryn Rose, Founder & CEO of WISEHER to Keynote Event

/EIN News/ -- TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dynamic Communities, a media and events company that helps businesses compete in the acceleration economy, today announces Kathryn Rose, Founder & CEO of WISEHER will keynote the Women in Technology event October 13 that will take place during Community Summit North America, the largest independent event for the Microsoft ecosystem, October 12-15, 2021.



Rose will present “The Power of ASK,” which help attendees be more confident and more comfortable about asking and getting what they want. Rose is an innovator and the founding CEO of award-winning global expert marketplaces – wiseHer, getWise, channelWise – that provide business owners and professionals in targeted markets, access to thousands of vetted executives, coaches and mentors, education and resources that accelerate business or career growth. Rose is a former Wall Street executive sales leader and an author of nine books. She has been featured in Forbes, Inc. Magazine, CBS Marketwatch, Fox News and was recently named a Forbes Top 1000 innovator.

In addition, a community panel featuring women in technology will share how they have navigated challenges and offer tangible tools that empower women to act. Panelists include: DeNisha Malone, Solutions Architect, Amazon Web Services; Gayle Keller, Chief Reinvention Officer, Gayle Keller LLC; Jennifer Harris, CEO, Technology Management Concepts; Liz Armbruester, SVP, Global Compliance, Avalara; and Ann D'Emilio, Channel Sales Manager, Vertex Inc.

“We are excited to celebrate and connect with female tech professionals at Summit North America as these trailblazing women share insights to inspire and propel us forward. If you are ready to improve your knowledge around how to navigate in a mainly male dominated industry, the Women in Technology event should be on your calendar for October,” said Triniti Burton, Vice President, Marketing, Dynamic Communities.

Summit North America

The Summit brings advanced technology and dynamic business leaders together. The event offers the latest Microsoft technical and business information, which is geared to help users with advice, tips, tricks and more though education sessions, user group centric hubs and Tech Media stations. The event is ideal for technology professionals, system administrators, business analysts, developers and business professionals who are using or considering Microsoft Business Applications.

Event highlights:

Three and half-days of education that offers the latest Microsoft technical and business information – geared to help users with advice, tips, tricks and more though education sessions, user group centric hubs and Tech Media stations.

More than 600 educational sessions from experts at Canyon Ranch, Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, EY, Goodwill of Central & Southern Indiana, Metropolitan Transportation Commission, Microsoft, Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, West Music Company and others who will deliver real-world tips, tricks and advanced strategies around the issues businesses are tackling today and planning for tomorrow.

Learn from leaders, peers, Microsoft engineers and support technicians to gain insights and practical ideas for increasing efficiency and overcoming challenges.

Product specific sessions by the numbers: D365 Business Central/NAV (158); Dynamics GP (112); D365 Finance & Operations/AX (124); D365 Customer Engagement /CRM (115); and Power Platform (Power Apps, Power Automate, Power BI, Power Virtual Agents) (179).

Education in nine tracks: ERP, CRM & Business Solutions; Planning and Process Management; Supply Chain & Logistics; Implementations, Integrations, Migrations; On-Premise & Cloud Security; Analytics, Reporting and Business Intelligence; Business & Professional Transformation; Cloud Development, Low Code & No Code; and Automation, AU & Machine Learning.

The Expo Hall showcases more than 200 sponsors that offer innovative solutions that can address current and future challenges to Microsoft Dynamics and Power Platform environments. Click here to see the list of exhibitors.

Unlimited networking opportunities targeted to technology professionals, system administrators, business analysts, developers and business professionals who are using or considering Microsoft Business Applications.



Learn more about Community Summit North America here.

To register for Community Summit North America, click here. To register for the Women in Technology keynote, panel and reception, click here.

For sponsorship opportunities, contact Nancy Anello at Nancy.anello@dynamiccommunities.com.

Media interested in attending, contact Meryl Franzman at Franzman@beyondwords.com.

Learn more about Dynamic Communities at https://www.dynamiccommunities.com.

About Dynamic Communities

Dynamic Communities is a media and events company that helps businesses compete in the acceleration economy. Technology, finance, business and operational leaders turn to us for insights into best practices and emerging solutions in the areas of Cloud Computing, AI/ML, Low Code/No Code, Financial Systems, Analytics, Cyber Security, Robotic Process Automation and Business Applications. For intelligent solutions to create demand with your target audience, visit us at www.dynamiccommunities.com.

